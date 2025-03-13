Scroll Top

In the hospital, pope celebrates anniversary of election with cake

March 13, 2025

By Justin McLellan
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis spent the 12th anniversary of his election to the papacy undergoing physiotherapy at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, but he was well enough to celebrate it in little ways.

Along with the health care workers treating him, the pope — who has been hospitalized for nearly a month — had a small celebration to mark the anniversary of his election, complete with a cake and candles, the Vatican press office said March 13.

Hundreds of cards sent from children all around the world also were delivered to Pope Francis, wishing him a happy anniversary as well as a speedy recovery, the press office added.

The 88-year-old pope continued the therapies prescribed, including pharmacological treatment and physical therapy, it said.

A chest X-ray had confirmed continued improvements in his condition, the Vatican said the previous day, though doctors did not state that his double pneumonia had fully cleared.

The pope has been following the Roman Curia’s Lenten retreat by video, listening to the daily meditations led by Capuchin Father Roberto Pasolini, preacher of the papal household. While retreat participants gathered in the Vatican’s Paul VI Audience Hall could not see the pope, Father Pasolini opened his March 13 reflection with a direct message for him.

“Good morning, and a greeting with deep affection and gratitude to our Holy Father on this very special day: the 12th anniversary of his election,” he said.

Since 12 is a number associated with completeness or fullness in the Bible, he said, “we can truly thank God because the gift of Pope Francis to the church and the world is complete. And certainly, in these 12 years, he has had the opportunity to express himself in fullness.”

Before their evening meditation, Archbishop Vittorio Francesco Viola, secretary of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, read a message from the Curia sent to Pope Francis to mark his anniversary.

From the Vatican and from many other places around the world, he said, “the prayer of the people of God rises unceasingly, and we join ourselves in spiritual communion.”

“Holy Father, in this Jubilee year, we grow in hope that the message of peace and fraternity, to which we are constantly called by your magisterium, may spread among nations and among all people of goodwill,” he said, “and that in everyone the desire to be disciples of the Lord, witnesses of the Gospel, and builders of the kingdom of God may grow.”

Archbishop Filippo Iannone, prefect of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts, led the recitation of the rosary for Pope Francis which has been taking place every night since shortly after his hospitalization.

“With the recitation of the rosary, let us invoke Mary, health of the sick, for the health of the Holy Father Francis,” he said.

After taking place at 6 p.m. Rome time in the St. Paul VI Audience Hall to coincide with the Curia’s retreat, the nightly rosary for Pope Francis will return to St. Peter’s Square March 14 at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Cutline for featured image: Drawings, votive candles, rosaries, flowers, and cards for Pope Francis cover the base of a statue of St. John Paul II outside Rome’s Gemelli hospital March 8, 2025. (CNS photo/Pablo Esparza)

