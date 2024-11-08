Celebrating 30 years of connecting people to God and each other

Scroll Top
November 8, 2024

From staff reports

Pleasant temperatures and a faith-filled, celebratory spirit greeted visitors to the Saint Raphael Retreat Center in Oak Cliff as they gathered on Oct. 20 to mark a major milestone for the center. Established by the Diocese of Dallas in 1994 as the Catholic Conference and Formation Center, Saint Raphael this year is celebrating 30 years of serving as a cornerstone for spiritual and mission retreats, diaconate formation, marriage preparation workshops, and more.

“It is so joyous to be here to celebrate this Mass and to celebrate this wonderful anniversary for the Saint Raphael Retreat Center,” said Father Elmer Herrera-Guzman, pastor of Holy Cross and St. Anthony Catholic churches, who celebrated a Mass for attendees to the 30th anniversary celebration, urging them to continue living out the mission of the Gospel. “God is calling us…and I hope that through our unification, uniting ourselves to the Body of Christ, we may partake of the glory that we have in Christ.”

Since its inception, the center has welcomed thousands of retreatants, fostering spiritual growth and community through a variety of programs. The retreat center, a multi-function meeting and events facility that serves as a hospitality ministry of the Diocese of Dallas, initially opened three decades ago, hosting diaconate formation and World Wide Marriage Encounter weekends.

“In 30 years of ministry, we have expanded and welcomed thousands of retreatants who experienced spiritual transformation, peace, renewal, and joy,” said Bertha deBastiani, director of Saint Raphael Retreat Center. “We celebrate this milestone with gratitude and continued stewardship.”

As part of the anniversary celebration, deBastiani announced that Saint Raphael is unveiling plans for expansion, enhanced facilities, and new initiatives aimed at deepening its mission of spiritual renewal and community connection.

“In renewing our pastoral mission, we have a vision for expanded meeting space, campus beautification, fresh outdoor features, and special programs to enhance our welcoming place for spiritual enrichment and personal growth,” she said. “Our community partners, corporate donors, and individual benefactors will help us bring this vision to reality.”

Saint Raphael Retreat Center is located on a 13-acre complex in Oak Cliff, offering space for retreats and sponsored programs and can accommodate several hundred guests for daytime events or 135 guests overnight. The center was dedicated as the Catholic Conference and Formation Center on March 1, 1994, after functioning for 20 years as the St. Joseph Youth Center and prior to that for 32 years as the St. Joseph Home for Girls. In November 2022, it was renamed the Saint Raphael Retreat Center, reflecting its rich Catholic tradition by honoring the name of the archangel.

“As we celebrate the feast of St. Raphael in October, we are reminded of this mighty archangel’s prominent role as a guide, messenger, and facilitator for healing,” Auxiliary Bishop Greg Kelly said. “St. Raphael is the patron of happy meetings. The celebration of the Eucharist in the beautiful Guadalupe Chapel at Saint Raphael’s is nothing short of a happy meeting between heaven and Earth.”

St. Raphael, who along with St. Michael and St. Gabriel is one of three archangels considered saints by the Church, also serves as the patron of healing, travelers, the blind, medical workers, and Christian marriage. Of Hebrew origin, Raphael’s name means “God Has Healed” or “Medicine of God.” Those ideals of healing and connecting people to God remain core elements of the center’s mission, deBastiani said.

“Now, we are offering new programs and special events for community building, as well as we continue expanding Cinco Panes, our catering service,” she said, noting that the catering service is available to diocesan parishes, schools, and affiliates.

Learn more about the Saint Raphael Retreat Center by visiting straphaeldallas.org.

Cutline for featured image:  Attendees to the anniversary Mass for Saint Raphael Retreat Center hold hands as they recite the Lord’s Prayer on Oct. 20 at the Oak Cliff facility. Saint Raphael Retreat center celebrated 30 years with a Mass followed by a dinner. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

