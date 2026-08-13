Pope Leo XIV offers prayers, financial assistance to disaster-stricken Colombia

By Junno Arocho Esteves

OSV News

Pope Leo XIV sent a donation of 100,000 euros (approximately $115,321) for humanitarian relief efforts in Colombia, which is still reeling in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake early this week.

According to Vatican News, the financial contribution was sent through the Dicastery for the Service of Charity and will go to the dioceses affected by the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the country Aug. 10.

Further aid will come following discussions between the papal almoner, Spanish Archbishop Luis Marín de San Martín, the apostolic nunciature in Colombia, and the Colombian Bishops’ Conference, Vatican News reported.

According to The Associated Press, Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella, who was sworn in to office just three days before the quake, said the death toll had reached 265.

Although de la Espriella said the number of missing was at 500, civilian-run databases estimated more than 4,000 missing, AP reported.

Pope Leo’s donation is one of several the country has received following the disaster. The U.S. State Department said it deployed a disaster assistance response team to help coordinate relief efforts and offered $15.5 million in humanitarian aid.

Other countries in the region, including Mexico and El Salvador, have also contributed tons of food, medicines, and other humanitarian aid to Colombia.

Meanwhile, the Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council, known as CELAM, urged bishops’ conferences across Latin America “to accompany, pray and collaborate in solidarity so that communities can rebuild not only their homes and infrastructure, but also hope and confidence in the future.”

Addressing Spanish-speaking pilgrims during his weekly general audience Aug. 12, Pope Leo expressed his solidarity with the people of Colombia.

“As I pray to the Lord for the eternal rest of the deceased, I assure my prayers for their families and all those who have been affected by this tragedy. I express my gratitude to all those working in rescue efforts and assistance to the victims,” the pope said.

In a statement published Aug. 12, the Colombian Bishops’ Conference expressed its gratitude to Pope Leo and said the pope’s words and the initial donation reflected his closeness to those suffering in the country.

“The Colombian Episcopal Conference receives with profound gratitude this new gesture of closeness from Pope Leo XIV and the solidarity of the universal Church with the Colombian people,” the conference said. “In communion with the Holy Father, it reaffirms its commitment to accompany the affected families and communities, strengthen solidarity networks, and contribute, through the pastoral and charitable work of the Church, to caring for those most in need.”

According to the bishops’ conference, the donation was a “result of the ongoing communication that has been maintained between the Holy See and the Church in Colombia since the first hours after the earthquake.”

The pope’s donation, the bishops said, will be used to address the most pressing needs, and the Vatican said it would provide additional assistance once “new needs are identified and promptly communicated to the Dicastery for the Service of Charity.”

The Colombian Bishops’ Conference said that it is compiling a report on the needs of the affected communities “with the aim of directing aid to those who need it most.”

“For the Church, this response expresses an essential dimension of its mission: to be close to those who suffer and to transform solidarity into concrete actions of fraternity and service,” the bishops’ conference said.

“The pope’s prayer, the Church’s support, and concrete aid thus come together in a single response: to be close to Colombia in this time of sorrow and to help communities face the emergency with hope and solidarity,” it said.

Cutline for featured image: A person looks on amid rubble as rescue efforts continue at the site of a damaged building in Cali, Colombia, Aug. 11, following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake. The Colombian Bishops’ Conference confirmed that Pope Leo XIV, through the papal almoner’s office, sent an initial donation of 100,000 euros (more than $115,000) for relief efforts in the country. (OSV News photo/Raquel Cunha, Reuters)