Witnessing a historic moment in the life of the Church

By Deacon Bryce Baumann

Special to The Texas Catholic

For those of us seminarians who have the great blessing of being formed in Rome for five years, nothing is guaranteed regarding the pope. You do not know when you get on your first transatlantic flight if you will ever meet him, ever see a papal funeral, or ever see a conclave and election of a new pope. Whenever any one of these things happens, it is purely a gift from God that is to be received with gratitude. Just one week before heading back to Dallas for my presbyteral ordination, God granted me the opportunity to witness the election of our first U.S. born pope, Leo XIV. All of my exams, packing, and logistical prep for ordination were on my mind, but when the conclave began, I knew I needed to be in Saint Peter’s Square when the smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney.

Even though my seminary of the Pontifical North American College is about a seven minute walk to the Square, I wanted to be already through security and in the Square in the event that the smoke turned white. One professor at school had suggested a few days before the conclave that we wear our running shoes to class once it all begins so that we are ready to run with the rest of Rome to the Square, but I was thankfully already at Saint Peter’s when the smoke was white. The third time I went to the Square was what we called the “sweet spot” of the conclave, knowing that Popes Benedict XVI and Francis were elected around this time in their respective conclaves. I remember distinctly praying to God that His will be done with the timing of our new pope, but if his announcement could be on this gorgeous evening as I was here with most of my seminary brothers in a great vantage point of the Loggia delle Benedizioni, I would be thrilled. A half hour later, we saw the white smoke.

Aside from meeting Pope Francis for the first time, it was the most surreal moment I’ve ever experienced. None of us could believe that we would soon be seeing our new Holy Father. As one of my brothers next to me stated, “We have a father again.” God had graciously provided for us another spiritual shepherd of the Church and the world. As we awaited the announcement of who it was, we chanted for ourselves “Habemus papam” (we have a pope) and prayed the rosary in gratitude and in intercession for the new pope. When we heard those words from the balcony in the Square, I shouted in joy like I never had before, as did around 150,000 others. The elation of those in the Square was palpable. Then, to find out the new pope would be Cardinal Prevost of the United States only added to the surprise and beauty of the moment. The cardinal had just visited our seminary for Thanksgiving when he celebrated our Mass prior to our Thanksgiving dinner. His kindness and warmth were evident then, but the fact that he has now been elected the first American pope while we are still in Rome is a welcome, incredible surprise.

I sensed the movement of the Holy Spirit several times when I saw Pope Leo XIV for the first time and heard his address, but in my reflection since that day, what most struck me were his beginning and ending words. To begin with Jesus’ greeting of “peace be with you all,” the first words He spoke to His apostles after the Resurrection, and to end with asking for Mother Mary’s intercession in the Hail Mary were signs to me of Pope Leo’s rootedness in Jesus and Mary. Celebrating the election of our first American pope at our American seminary in Rome, complete with our normally scheduled Thursday “America Night” dinner and accompanying American-themed songs, was the cherry on top to a day I will be thinking about for the rest of my life. I am profoundly grateful to now enter my priesthood with Pope Leo’s example of relying on Jesus and Mary and to remain in close proximity to him for one more year in Rome as I return in September to finish my liturgical theology degree.

Deacon Bryce Baumann is a seminarian for the Diocese of Dallas who is studying in Rome. He will be ordained a priest for the diocese on May 24 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Cutline for featured image: Deacon Bryce Baumann, front center, a seminarian for the Diocese of Dallas who will be ordained May 24 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Plano, poses with other seminarians in St. Peter’s Square as they celebrate the announcement of the election of Pope Leo XIV on May 8. (Photo courtesy of Deacon Bryce Baumann)