Ukrainian president speaks with Pope Leo, invites him to Ukraine

May 13, 2025

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Pope Leo XIV for his support of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and he invited the newly-elected pontiff to visit the war-torn nation.

“I spoke with Pope Leo XIV. It was our first conversation, but already a very warm and truly substantive one,” the president said on his X account May 12. The Vatican press office confirmed the call took place but would not specify who initiated the phone call.

“I invited His Holiness to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine. Such a visit would bring real hope to all believers and to all our people,” he said on X.

The president said he “thanked His Holiness for his support of Ukraine and all our people. We deeply value his words about the need to achieve a just and lasting peace for our country and the release of prisoners. We also discussed the thousands of Ukrainian children deported by Russia. Ukraine counts on the Vatican’s assistance in bringing them home to their families.”

At his first “Regina Coeli” address from the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica May 11, Pope Leo prayed for the people of Ukraine, saying, “May everything possible be done to achieve as soon as possible an authentic, just, and lasting peace. May all prisoners be freed, and may the children return to their families.” Ukraine says thousands of children have been forcibly taken to Russia during the war.

Zelenskyy said on X that he also told the pope about the agreement between Ukraine and Western nations calling for “a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days” beginning May 12.

He told Pope Leo that Ukraine remains ready for “further negotiations in any format, including direct talks — a position we have repeatedly emphasized. Ukraine wants to end this war and is doing everything to achieve that. We now await similar steps from Russia.”

Zelenskyy said the two leaders “agreed to stay in contact and plan (an) in-person meeting in the near future.”

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican as he leads, for the first time, the midday recitation of the “Regina Coeli” prayer May 11, 2025. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

