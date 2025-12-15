Pope condemns ‘antisemitic violence,’ ‘terrorist massacre’ in Sydney

By Cindy Wooden

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Condemning the attack on Jews celebrating Hanukkah in Sydney, Pope Leo XIV said, “Enough with these forms of antisemitic violence! We must eradicate hatred from our hearts.”

The pope prayed for “the victims of the terrorist massacre carried out” Dec. 14 when at least 15 people were killed and dozens were injured after two gunmen opened fire on the Jewish celebration near Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach.

Pope Leo made his remarks Dec. 15 as he was greeting the government officials, artists, and donors who provided the Christmas tree and Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square and the Christmas decorations in the Vatican audience hall.

The Nativity scene and tree “are signs of faith and hope,” he said. Whether coming to the Vatican to see them or contemplating the creche and tree at home, “we ask the Lord to renew in us the gift of peace and fraternity.”

“Let us pray for those who suffer because of war and violence,” he added, mentioning in particular the victims of the attack in Australia.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the horrific attack that occurred in Sydney, which claimed the lives of members of the Jewish community gathered for a Hanukkah celebration, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV offers the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this senseless act of violence,” said a telegram sent by the Vatican secretary of state to Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney.

“With renewed hope that those tempted to violence will undergo conversion and seek the path of peace and solidarity, His Holiness prays for the healing of those still recovering as well as consolation for those grieving the loss of a loved one,” said the telegram signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the secretary of state.

“Commending the dead to the loving mercy of Almighty God, the Holy Father invokes the divine blessings of peace and strength upon all Australians,” the telegram concluded.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV stops to pray in front of the Nativity scene in the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican Dec. 15. Thanking the artists and donors responsible for the Vatican Christmas decorations, the pope asked for prayers for members of the Jewish community in Australia after the terrorist attack the night before. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)