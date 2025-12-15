Skip to main content Scroll Top

Pope condemns ‘antisemitic violence,’ ‘terrorist massacre’ in Sydney

December 15, 2025

By Cindy Wooden
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Condemning the attack on Jews celebrating Hanukkah in Sydney, Pope Leo XIV said, “Enough with these forms of antisemitic violence! We must eradicate hatred from our hearts.”

The pope prayed for “the victims of the terrorist massacre carried out” Dec. 14 when at least 15 people were killed and dozens were injured after two gunmen opened fire on the Jewish celebration near Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach.

Pope Leo made his remarks Dec. 15 as he was greeting the government officials, artists, and donors who provided the Christmas tree and Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square and the Christmas decorations in the Vatican audience hall.

The Nativity scene and tree “are signs of faith and hope,” he said. Whether coming to the Vatican to see them or contemplating the creche and tree at home, “we ask the Lord to renew in us the gift of peace and fraternity.”

“Let us pray for those who suffer because of war and violence,” he added, mentioning in particular the victims of the attack in Australia.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the horrific attack that occurred in Sydney, which claimed the lives of members of the Jewish community gathered for a Hanukkah celebration, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV offers the assurance of his spiritual closeness to all those affected by this senseless act of violence,” said a telegram sent by the Vatican secretary of state to Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney.

“With renewed hope that those tempted to violence will undergo conversion and seek the path of peace and solidarity, His Holiness prays for the healing of those still recovering as well as consolation for those grieving the loss of a loved one,” said the telegram signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the secretary of state.

“Commending the dead to the loving mercy of Almighty God, the Holy Father invokes the divine blessings of peace and strength upon all Australians,” the telegram concluded.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV stops to pray in front of the Nativity scene in the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican Dec. 15. Thanking the artists and donors responsible for the Vatican Christmas decorations, the pope asked for prayers for members of the Jewish community in Australia after the terrorist attack the night before. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Related Posts

Congress in Ecuador closes with cry for Earth; Australians overjoyed Sydney to host 2028 gathering

As Ecuador’s International Eucharistic Congress wrapped up in the country’s capital, Quito, Australians burst into joy as the announcement was made that they will host the 54th congress in 2028.

18 Sep 2024
‘A missionary at heart’: Catholic groups welcome Pope Leo XIV, first US-born pope

Catholic groups are welcoming Pope Leo XIV — the second pope from the Americas, and the first U.S.-born pontiff — who was elected May 8, the second day of the papal conclave.

08 May 2025
New pope calls for Christian witness in world that finds faith ‘absurd’

Where Christians are “mocked, opposed, despised, or at best tolerated and pitied” is where the Catholic Church’s “missionary outreach is most desperately needed,” Pope Leo XIV said in his first homily as leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

09 May 2025
Full text of first public homily of Pope Leo XIV

Full text of the first public homily of Pope Leo XIV, given at a Mass for the College of Cardinals in the Sistine Chapel May 9, 2025.

09 May 2025
Who are the Augustinians, Pope Leo XIV’s order?

In Pope Leo XIV’s first greeting after being introduced as pope May 8, he described himself as a “son of St. Augustine.”

11 May 2025
Pope Leo leaves Vatican to visit Shrine of Our Lady of Good Counsel

Less than 48 hours after being elected, Pope Leo XIV got in the front seat of a minivan and traveled 40 miles southeast from the Vatican to pray at a Marian shrine cared for by his Augustinian confreres.

11 May 2025
Pope thanks media, urges them to be peacemakers

Pope Leo XIV asked journalists to be peacemakers by shunning prejudice and anger in their reporting, and he called for the release of journalists imprisoned for their work.

12 May 2025
Pope Leo prays for vocations, for peace and for mothers on Mother’s Day

With a huge and festive crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV led his first Sunday recitation of the “Regina Coeli” prayer and urged all Catholics to pray for vocations, especially to the priesthood and religious life.

11 May 2025
‘We look toward the new pontiff with Christian hope,’ says ecumenical patriarch

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople said he hopes Pope Leo XIV will “be a dear brother and collaborator … for the rapprochement of our churches, for the unity of the whole Christian family, and for the benefit of all of humankind.”

13 May 2025
Ukrainian president speaks with Pope Leo, invites him to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Pope Leo XIV for his support of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, and he invited the newly-elected pontiff to visit the war-torn nation.

13 May 2025
With jobs disappearing, cardinal says he ‘rejoiced’ at pope’s name choice

Cardinal Michael Czerny said that when Cardinal Robert F. Prevost was elected pope and chose the name Leo XIV, “I rejoiced; I really rejoiced.”

14 May 2025
Father Fry: In the shadow of lions, Pope Leo XIV

As the Holy Father stepped onto the central loggia above St. Peter’s Square on May 8, I was overcome with emotion and pride, swept up in the historical significance of the moment. Like many around the world, I was intrigued — and excited — by his decision to take the name Leo XIV.

20 May 2025
Diocese embraces Pope Leo XIV with ‘open hearts and steadfast prayers’

Calling the election of Chicago native Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost both a surprise and a gift, Bishop Edward J. Burns addressed local media at a press conference held May 8 at the Diocese of Dallas Pastoral Center about Pope Leo XIV — the first American-born pope in the history of the Catholic Church.

23 May 2025
UD students witness history while studying in Rome

When University of Dallas sophomores Natalie Kelly and Sophia Cabello traveled to Rome to study history, they didn’t anticipate becoming a witness to it.

26 May 2025
Witnessing a historic moment in the life of the Church

Just one week before heading back to Dallas for my presbyteral ordination, God granted me the opportunity to witness the election of our first U.S. born pope, Leo XIV.

23 May 2025