Diocese of Dallas names two associate superintendents for Catholic schools

Special to The Texas Catholic

The Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Dallas has appointed Jennifer A. Watts and Donna Woodard as associate superintendents, bolstering leadership and support for Catholic schools across the diocese.

Watts and Woodard bring decades of experience in Catholic education, leadership development, and mission-centered service, according to the diocese. Their appointments reflect an ongoing focus on academic excellence, Catholic identity, and long-term sustainability of diocesan schools.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Watts and Donna Woodard into these new leadership roles serving our Catholic schools,” said Jeannette Lambert, superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Dallas. She said both leaders will work closely with principals, teachers, and families to support schools rooted in faith and focused on the formation of students.

Both Watts and Woodard will begin their new roles July 1.

Read the full press release.