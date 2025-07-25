Scroll Top

Bishop Burns announces Jeannette C. Lambert as new superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Dallas

July 25, 2025

Special to The Texas Catholic

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas is pleased to announce that Bishop Edward J. Burns has appointed Jeannette C. Lambert as the new Superintendent of Catholic Schools. Mrs. Lambert will assume this role immediately, continuing her dedicated service to Catholic education in North Texas.

Jeannette Lambert brings over 26 years of distinguished leadership in Catholic education, including her current service as Interim Superintendent and prior role as Associate Superintendent for the Diocese of Dallas. During this time, she led major initiatives to strengthen operational vitality, increase enrollment, and deepen the Catholic identity of diocesan schools. Among her achievements, Mrs. Lambert helped design a collaborative model to reduce fiscal deficits by $2 million across ten South Dallas schools, launched diocesan-wide marketing campaigns, and cultivated strategic partnerships that advanced both mission and sustainability.

Previously, Mrs. Lambert served for over two decades at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School in Yorba Linda, California, as School Counselor, then Assistant Principal and later as Principal. There, she successfully turned around financial deficits, tripled savings balances, dramatically increased fundraising, and implemented data-driven strategies to raise academic achievement for all student groups. Her leadership was marked by deep commitment to mission integration, community engagement, and operational excellence.

A lifelong Catholic educator, Mrs. Lambert began her career as a School Counselor in the Diocese of Orange Catholic Schools. She holds a Master’s degree in Educational Administration from Concordia University, Irvine; a Master’s in Counseling from California State University, Fullerton; and a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from California State University, Long Beach.

In announcing her appointment, Bishop Burns said:

“Jeannette Lambert is a proven leader with a profound commitment to Catholic identity, academic excellence, and operational stewardship. Her vision and dedication will help us build on the strong tradition of Catholic education in the Diocese of Dallas and meet the challenges and opportunities ahead. I am grateful for her service and her willingness to serve in this new capacity.”

Reflecting on her new role, Mrs. Lambert shared:

“It is a true honor to serve the Diocese of Dallas in this capacity. Our vibrant and growing Diocese is uniquely positioned to strengthen both our schools and our parishes. Rooted in our Catholic mission and rich tradition, we have a profound opportunity to offer students an exceptional academic experience while nurturing a strong moral foundation grounded in Gospel values. In Catholic education, we are committed to forming the whole child and walking alongside parents as true partners in this sacred journey. I look forward to advancing the Bishop’s vision for Catholic education in close collaboration with the Pastoral Center team and our dedicated school administrators, faculty, and staff.”

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas oversees one of the largest Catholic school systems in Texas, serving thousands of students across elementary and secondary schools committed to forming young people intellectually, spiritually, and morally.

For more information about Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas, please visit www.csodallas.org.

