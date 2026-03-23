Diocese in the News, March 2026

This month on “Diocese in the News,” we highlight a Church alive in faith and action. From hundreds of young people encountering God’s love at the 2026 Dallas Catholic Youth Conference, to a diocesan celebration honoring men and women in consecrated life, and a medical and catechetical mission bringing healing and hope from North Texas to Honduras — these stories show how the people of the Diocese of Dallas continue to respond to God’s call through prayer, service, and community.
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FRISCO — Over a thousand youth from the Catholic Diocese of Dallas, plus hundreds of chaperones and volunteers, filled the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center with the buzz of worship and fellowship during this year’s Dallas Catholic Youth Conference, Feb. 16-18.
When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.
More than 1,000 participants converged on the Frisco Convention Center Feb. 17-19 for the annual Dallas Catholic Youth Conference. This year’s three-day conference, hosted by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries, saw attendance swell by more than 200 as compared to the one held in 2022, which was the first since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the inaugural episode of “Diocese in the News,” we highlight the ordination of four men to the priesthood for…
In the August 2024 episode of “Diocese in the News,” we highlight the annual Diocese of Dallas Blue Mass celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe as well as a Mass of Consecration to the Order of Virgins for Karen Bless, a campus minister at the University of Dallas, and the diocesan delegation’s trip to the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis.
“Diocese in the News” is a collaboration between The Texas Catholic and the Diocese of Dallas.
In this episode of Diocese in the News, we feature the blessing of a historic sanctuary at Sacred Heart Catholic…
From Feb. 14-16, more than 1,800 youth, young adults, and ministry leaders gathered at the Frisco Convention Center under the theme “Viva Cristo Rey!” to deepen their faith and strengthen their connection to Christ. It marked the largest attendance at a Dallas Catholic Youth Conference since the Diocese of Dallas initiative began in 2012.
The latest episode from the Diocese of Dallas captures a season filled with faith, celebration, and community.
It’s been an incredibly busy few months across the Diocese of Dallas. In this episode, we hope to give you a glimpse into some of the wonderful things that have taken place—and the people who make our Diocese so vibrant.
In this episode of Diocese in the News, we’re soaring high with highlights from the diocesan Aviation Mass and celebrating 15 years of support for Catholic education with the annual Bishop’s Invitational.
On Valentine’s Day weekend, more than 1,500 teens from parishes across the Diocese of Dallas filled the Frisco Convention Center for the annual Dallas Catholic Youth Conference — a three-day gathering centered on faith and community and designed to help young people encounter Christ and one another.
Anne Elise Diaz has been singing for as long as she can remember, growing up in a home filled with music and faith. In February, the 16-year-old took that lifelong joy to a new level, stepping onto the stage at the 2026 Dallas Catholic Youth Conference to help lead her peers in praise and worship alongside musician Dave Moore and his band — an experience she calls both humbling and inspiring.
FRISCO — El fin de semana del Día de San Valentín más de 1,600 adolescentes de parroquias de toda la Diócesis de Dallas llenaron el Centro de Convenciones de Frisco para la Conferencia Anual de Jóvenes Católicos de Dallas, una reunión de tres días centrada en la fe y diseñada para ayudar a los jóvenes a encontrar a Cristo y a los demás.