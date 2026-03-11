For Dallas teen, faith and music unite on DCYC stage

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

Anne Elise Diaz has been singing for as long as she can remember, growing up in a home filled with music and faith. In February, the 16-year-old took that lifelong joy to a new level, stepping onto the stage at the 2026 Dallas Catholic Youth Conference to help lead her peers in praise and worship alongside musician Dave Moore and his band — an experience she calls both humbling and inspiring.

Anne Elise, an alumna of Christ the King Catholic School and a sophomore at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, was already planning to attend the annual diocesan gathering with her youth group from Christ the King Parish. Then, she was offered an opportunity to help lead the gathering of Catholic teens in prayer during one of the largest youth events in the Diocese of Dallas.

“It was incredibly humbling and exciting,” Anne Elise said, adding that the experience brought her “a lot of joy” in her faith. “I pray that a part of that joy is reflected outward and serves a purpose for others.”

Diocesan leaders said Anne Elise’s involvement underscores a commitment to placing young people at the center of worship and ministry within the diocese.

“Anne Elise Diaz’s participation at DCYC reflects our commitment to entrust this generation with real ownership of their faith, so they can lead and step into their calling to mission with confidence,” said Josh Salinas, director of the diocesan office of Youth, Young Adult, and Campus Ministries, which facilitates the annual youth conference. “We celebrate every opportunity to allow our youth to share their gifts and embrace their faith in a more meaningful and impactful way.”

Nurturing a spark

Anne Elise’s parents, Franklin and Kelly Diaz, are both classically trained musicians, and she grew up in a household where piano lessons, musical instruments, and singing were woven into daily life. She eventually gravitated toward vocal performance, drawn by what she describes as a deep sense of joy.

Anne Elise said Christ the King Catholic School and Parish have both been central to her life, adding that she embraced every artistic opportunity available at CKS — from learning instruments and performing in school productions to singing at athletic events and serving as cantor at school Masses.

“Music is how I know to best contribute alongside and in support of my schoolmates and community,” she said, adding, “My parents tell me the CKS third-grade talent show was the moment when they thought to themselves there might be a spark to support further.”

As a high school student, Anne Elise said youth group on Sunday nights helps her stay connected to friends from CKS, build new relationships within the parish, and continue growing in her faith and spiritual life.

For her parents, that growing faith comes first, while music follows as a service to it.

“Our goal with all of our children is to balance what they love with our faith as the top priority,” Kelly said. “We try to ensure Anne Elise and her sisters understand an appreciation for their gifts with prayer before a performance: not asking for support, but rather that what they have prepared and practiced to do be a vehicle for Christ’s image.”

That grounding is intentional and consistent, especially as their daughter’s musical opportunities expand.

“We do this with Anne Elise with a quick prayer prior to going on stage,” Franklin said. “One of the greatest joys in life is to see your children’s eyes light up when they find and lean into what they love, so for her to do so within our Faith is certainly the icing on top.”

Anne Elise’s path to the DCYC stage developed through connections at SMU Catholic, where members of Dave Moore’s band oversee the music ministry.

“About once a month, we attend Mass at SMU Catholic, where the Moores oversee the music ministry,” Anne Elise said, adding that her parents were asked to be involved with the “The Moore We Are” event at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in November 2025. “Through the development of that event, the Moores learned about my singing.”

The Moores then approached Anne Elise about joining the band for DCYC, held Feb. 13-15 at the Frisco Convention Center in Frisco. Their goal was to encourage more peer-to-peer ministry and involve young people more directly in Catholic music leadership.

“The hope is this becomes a more permanent component of Catholic youth conferences across Texas and the country,” Anne Elise said. “I just hope my participation helps.”

Dave Moore said Anne Elise brought both talent and intention to her performances at DCYC.

“She wanted to offer her gift to God … and I was ecstatic about that,” he said. “Here’s a kid who’s like, ‘I know that God’s given me a gift, and what I want to do with that gift is give back to him what always has been his.’ It’s just so great to see somebody young giving their gifts to the Church, especially in this diocese that’s so welcoming to empowering the youth.”

Music and faith

Throughout the weekend, Anne Elise joined the band three times. She led “Goodbye Yesterday” during the Feb. 14 morning session and again to close the conference Feb. 15. She also sang “Lord, I Need You” and “The Blessing” during adoration with Bishop Edward J. Burns on Feb. 14.

“All are dramatically different songs that each serve a purpose in connecting us with Christ and each other — both musically and spiritually,” said Anne Elise, who praised the Moores for their efforts to select music that supports and invites people into that moment of encountering Christ. “They did such a wonderful job of picking music that also allowed me to lean into my voice and who I am at this point in my musical journey.”

Watching Anne Elise lead worship at DCYC was a unique experience for her parents. While she is used to performing, they said leading her peers in prayer made the moment especially meaningful. They credited the Moores for supporting both her musical and spiritual growth and described them as an extension of their family. Her parents noted that Anne Elise stayed relaxed backstage with family and friends, but her singing during adoration stood out most. Seeing their daughter help others connect with Christ, they said, was a moment they will never forget.

Moving forward, Anne Elise said she plans to continue developing her voice through coaching, exploring multiple genres, writing, and recording.

“Being able to perform at DCYC, alongside such incredibly talented musicians, was an honor that will continue to inspire me as I push across those projects,” she said. “There is such a wealth of amazing musical talent in the Church, and events like DCYC are a reminder of God’s goodness and faithfulness in this area.”

While she is unsure where music will ultimately lead her, Anne Elise hopes it remains a way to serve the Church.

“This might be in my writing as well as supporting other musicians in the Catholic and Christian music world, in studio with support from people like my parents, the Moores, my vocal coaches, and my friends,” she said. “I’m not sure where life will take me, but right now, this is a really fun opportunity that I hope to develop further.”

Cutline for featured image: Anne Elise Diaz, a parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church, sings “Goodbye Yesterday” during praise and worship Feb. 14 at the 2026 Dallas Catholic Youth Conference at the Frisco Convention Center in Frisco. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)