Scroll Top

Diocese in the News, October 2025

October 6, 2025

In this episode of Diocese in the News, we’re soaring high with highlights from the diocesan Aviation Mass and celebrating 15 years of support for Catholic education with the annual Bishop’s Invitational.

Related Posts

Diocese in the News (Video)

In the inaugural episode of “Diocese in the News,” we highlight the ordination of four men to the priesthood for…

25 Jul 2024
Diocese in the News (Video)

In the August 2024 episode of “Diocese in the News,” we highlight the annual Diocese of Dallas Blue Mass celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe as well as a Mass of Consecration to the Order of Virgins for Karen Bless, a campus minister at the University of Dallas, and the diocesan delegation’s trip to the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis.

“Diocese in the News” is a collaboration between The Texas Catholic and the Diocese of Dallas.

20 Aug 2024
Diocese in the News (Video)

In this episode of Diocese in the News, we feature the blessing of a historic sanctuary at Sacred Heart Catholic…

21 Oct 2024
Diocese in the News, July 2025

The latest episode from the Diocese of Dallas captures a season filled with faith, celebration, and community.

09 Jul 2025
Diocese in the News, September 2025

It’s been an incredibly busy few months across the Diocese of Dallas. In this episode, we hope to give you a glimpse into some of the wonderful things that have taken place—and the people who make our Diocese so vibrant.

18 Sep 2025