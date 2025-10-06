Diocese in the News, October 2025

In the August 2024 episode of “Diocese in the News,” we highlight the annual Diocese of Dallas Blue Mass celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe as well as a Mass of Consecration to the Order of Virgins for Karen Bless, a campus minister at the University of Dallas, and the diocesan delegation’s trip to the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis.

“Diocese in the News” is a collaboration between The Texas Catholic and the Diocese of Dallas.