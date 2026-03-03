Skip to main content Scroll Top

Church can teach what’s at stake when nations choose war, not peace, cardinal says

March 3, 2026

By Carol Glatz
Catholic News Service

CASTEL GANDOLFO — In a fractured world threatened by war, Christians can strengthen their bonds of unity to show the world that peace is possible, Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago said.

Leaders in the Catholic Church also “need to make sure people understand what’s at stake when we opt for war and the consequences that result,” he told Catholic News Service March 2.

“I think that Church leaders need to pastor our people, giving them a voice about what are the principles from a moral dimension when it comes to pursuing peace and what should be kept into consideration as we see conflicts in some way trying to be resolved by acts of war, wars that seem to be a choice rather than something that is a matter of necessity,” he said.

Cardinal Cupich spoke to CNS during a special visit to the papal farm and the Borgo Laudato Si’ center in the papal gardens in Castel Gandolfo. He was taking part in an ecumenical pilgrimage together with Metropolitan Nathanael, who presides over the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, to celebrate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

The two Christian leaders traveled from the Windy City to Istanbul to meet with Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and then on to Rome to visit key Christian sites and to meet with Pope Leo XIV.

“There’ll be three people from Chicago: the pope, Cardinal Cupich, and myself,” Metropolitan Nathanael told CNS. “We will have a lot to talk about when we meet,” though he was unsure about admitting to the pope — a White Sox fan — that he is a Yankees fan.

Before meeting the pope March 4, Cardinal Cupich and the metropolitan spent half a day March 2 at the papal gardens and the Borgo Laudato Si’ zero-environmental-impact complex devoted to promoting Pope Francis’ teachings on caring for creation.

The trip offers an opportunity “to strengthen the bonds of unity between our churches,” especially at a time when the world seems to be so fractured by war and conflict, and “to announce to the world that peace is something we should all embrace,” Cardinal Cupich said.

“It’s an opportunity for us as well to double down on the importance of working together so that humanity can all flourish in a world in which there is peace,” he said, adding that coming together at the Vatican-run center dedicated to promoting integral ecology, sustainability, and a circular and generative economy was a good place to emphasize that call.

At Borgo Laudato Si’, he said, “we see firsthand how we are one with all of God’s creation, and that we live on this tiny speck of cosmic dust called Earth, in which we all are responsible for making sure it is a place that’s a home, a common home for all of us.”

Metropolitan Nathanael said, “Looking around the beauty of the grounds, we see what can occur when there’s synergy, not only between God and human beings, but amongst human beings.”

The Greek Orthodox leader, who is based in Chicago, presides over 58 parishes and two monastic communities in six U.S. states.

“I want to encourage all of our people — Catholic, Orthodox, and even nonbelievers — to do all they can to find common ground among ourselves as children of God, to love God with all our heart and all our mind and all our soul, and to also love our neighbor,” he said. “It’s important for us to not just coexist, but to find ways to come closer to God and to one another.”

Born in Thessaloniki, Greece, the metropolitan said he felt at home during a tour of the papal farm and saw the donkeys — which provide milk to pediatric patients — and four horses leisurely munching on a hill of clover.

While one chestnut horse happily bonded with the metropolitan, the purebred white Arabian horse named “Proton” skittishly avoided his orbit.

Cardinal Cupich and Metropolitan Nathanael also brought freshly-cut flowers grown at the papal farm with them to leave and pray at the tomb of Pope Francis in Rome’s Basilica of St. Mary Major.

Pope Leo visited and inaugurated the center in Castel Gandolfo Sept. 5, 2025. U.S. Father Manuel Dorantes, a Chicago priest, has been the administrative-management director of the Laudato Si’ Center for Higher Education since Dec. 1, 2024, when Pope Francis appointed him to a four-year term.

Cutline for featured image: Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago and Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago pose for a photograph outside the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome March 2. They were taking part in an ecumenical pilgrimage together to celebrate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

Related Posts

‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Pastor of St. Peter’s Basilica: Friar helps tourists become pilgrims

In his small office next to the world’s largest Catholic Church, Conventual Franciscan Father Agnello Stoia spoke about the unique joys and challenges of being the pastor of St. Peter’s Basilica. Like most parishes, St. Peter’s has actual territorial boundaries: the exterior walls of the basilica and all of St. Peter’s Square.

29 Jul 2022
Pope prays for dialogue, reconciliation, peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis prayed for a conversion of hearts and a start to dialogue, reconciliation, and peace in a letter marking the 1,000th day since Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

19 Nov 2024
Holy Spirit is source of peace, harmony, fraternity, pope says

The Catholic Church is a new and reconciled humanity thanks to the gift of the Holy Spirit, which is the source of communion, harmony, and fraternity, Pope Francis wrote.

03 Apr 2025
Pope Leo prays for vocations, for peace and for mothers on Mother’s Day

With a huge and festive crowd gathered in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV led his first Sunday recitation of the “Regina Coeli” prayer and urged all Catholics to pray for vocations, especially to the priesthood and religious life.

11 May 2025
Pope Leo to diplomats: Church will always speak truth, work for justice

The Catholic Church wants to reach out and embrace all people who need and yearn for truth, justice, and peace, Pope Leo XIV said in his first meeting with the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See.

16 May 2025
Liturgical music can teach value of unity in diversity, pope says

The liturgical music tradition of polyphony with its blend of melodies and harmonies should lift people’s spirits as it subtly transmits a message about diversity and unity, Pope Leo XIV said.

19 Jun 2025
Pope to Ukrainian Greek Catholics: ‘God will have the last word,’ ‘life will conquer death’

Amid Russia’s war on Ukraine, the faith of Ukrainians is being “sorely tested,” but God “will have the last word, and life will conquer death,” said Pope Leo XIV.

01 Jul 2025
Pope: Vatican still ready to host peace talks between Russia, Ukraine

Meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Pope Leo XIV reiterated his willingness to host representatives of Russia and Ukraine at the Vatican for peace negotiations.

09 Jul 2025
Christ is not absent from Gaza, but crucified in the wounded, patriarchs say after visit

Amid the destruction witnessed during their July 18–20 pastoral visit to Gaza, following the Israeli shelling of the Holy Family Parish church compound that killed three people and injured 10, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III said they found something more enduring — “the dignity of the human spirit.”

23 Jul 2025
Pope sets Aug. 22 as day to pray, fast for peace in Ukraine, Holy Land

Pope Leo XIV asked Catholics to observe Aug. 22 as a day of prayer and fasting for peace and justice, particularly in Ukraine and in the Holy Land.

20 Aug 2025
Legends, wars, scars, and saints: the enduring journey of Our Lady of Czestochowa

While the famed image of Our Lady of Czestochowa is known worldwide, its story is full of dramatic events worth acknowledging.

26 Aug 2025
Pope appeals for end to conflict in Sudan, open paths for aid

Pope Leo XIV publicly called on the leaders of Sudan’s warring factions to negotiate an end to the violence and to ensure aid can reach desperate civilians.

03 Sep 2025
Peace, dignity emphasized at prayer service ahead of UN General Assembly

Pleas for peace and the dignity of every person from Catholic and United Nations leaders marked the United Nations Annual Prayer Service, held at the Church of the Holy Family in Manhattan.

11 Sep 2025
Relentless effort, quick action are not always the answer, pope says

In an overly frenetic world, the Gospel teaches the importance of stopping, resting, and trusting in the Lord, Pope Leo XIV said.

17 Sep 2025