Holy Spirit is source of peace, harmony, fraternity, pope says

By Carol Glatz

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — The Catholic Church is a new and reconciled humanity thanks to the gift of the Holy Spirit, which is the source of communion, harmony, and fraternity, Pope Francis wrote.

“The Spirit can grant true peace to human hearts, which is necessary for overcoming conflicts in our families, in society, and among nations,” the pope said in a written message to the Catholic Charismatic Renewal International Service, also known as “Charis.”

The organization’s members were in Rome for their Jubilee pilgrimage April 3 dedicated to “a day of charismatic renewal in the heart of the Church.” Members were also taking part in a longer series of events, including a training course, meetings, and prayer March 31-April 6.

While the group had been scheduled to have an audience with the pope April 3, he sent a written message to them instead due to his ongoing convalescence recovering from a series of lung infections.

Pope Francis equated their day of “intense prayer of intercession for the people of God and for the whole world” in “the heart of the Church” to being a “beating heart” that pumps blood throughout the whole body.

In this way, “you desire to dedicate yourselves not only to the Church but also open yourselves to her universal dimensions, making your own the intentions of the Holy Father, especially for peace and reconciliation,” he wrote.

“The Holy Spirit, the gift of the Risen Lord, is the source of communion, harmony, and fraternity. This is precisely what the Church is: a new and reconciled humanity,” he said in his message.

“Dear friends, this experience is not meant for you alone. It is for everyone! Share it with the world as a source of hope and peace,” he wrote, and “be witnesses and artisans of peace and unity, always striving to build communion, beginning with your groups and communities.”

“May the regard you show to your leaders never become an occasion of conflict. Be ever ready to cooperate with others, particularly with your parish communities, and the Lord will bless you with abundant fruits,” he wrote.

Cutline for featured image: People pray in this file photo from 2015 taken during Pope Francis’ meeting with Catholic charismatics in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. (CNS photo/Paul Haring)