Skip to main content Scroll Top

At least 15 killed in anti-Jewish terror attack at Bondi Beach in Australia

December 14, 2025

By Junno Arocho Esteves
OSV News

Two gunmen targeted Jewish beachgoers at an event celebrating the first day of Hanukkah in an apparent terror attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, New South Wales police said.

In an overnight statement sent to OSV News, Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney said that “as we follow the horrific news coming from this evening’s shooting at Bondi Beach, let us pray for those who have been killed or injured, the many who were forced to run for their lives, and our emergency service workers who are right now trying to keep people safe.”

Archbishop Fisher asked that “Our Lady, Queen of Peace, intercede for all affected, and for our beloved city at this time.”

At a press conference in Sydney Dec. 14, just hours after the shooting, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told journalists that 12 people were dead, including one of the gunmen, but later the death toll rose to 15, and The Guardian reported a 10-year-old girl, a rabbi, and Holocaust survivor were among victims.

The second gunman, police confirmed, was in custody and in critical condition.

According to authorities, over 40 people were wounded and taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital.

“What should have been a night of peace and joy, celebrated in that community with families and supporters, has been shattered by this horrifying evil attack,” Minns said.

“Our heart bleeds for Australia’s Jewish community tonight. I can only imagine the pain that they’re feeling right now to see their loved ones killed as they celebrate this ancient holiday,” he added.

The attack occurred in the early evening as hundreds were gathered for a Hanukkah celebration at Archer Park, a grassy area in Bondi Beach. A video circulating online showed a beachgoer tackling and disarming one of the gunmen while the other gunman fired from a nearby bridge.

At the press conference, Mal Lanyon, police commissioner for the state of New South Wales, said he could not confirm if there was a third offender, but wanted “to make sure there’s no stone left unturned.”

“I cannot confirm there is a third offender, but I want to make sure there’s no stone left unturned,” Lanyon said.

He also confirmed that police located a vehicle near Bondi Beach that contained several improvised explosives and that “we have our rescue bomb disposal unit there at the moment working on that.”

In an address following the shooting, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the attack was “an act of evil antisemitism, terrorism, that has struck the heart of our nation” and that an “attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian.”

“Every Australian tonight will be, like me, devastated by this attack on our way of life. There is no place for this hate, violence, and terrorism in our nation,” Albanese said.

“Let me be clear: We will eradicate it. Amidst this vile act of violence and hate will emerge a moment of national unity where Australians across the board will embrace their fellow Australians of Jewish faith,” he added.

Robert Gregory, the head of the Australian Jewish Association, criticized Albanese’s government, saying the attack was “a tragedy but entirely foreseeable.”

“The Albanese government was warned so many times but failed to take adequate actions to protect the Jewish community,” Gregory said in a statement published on the association’s X account.

“Tonight, many Jews are pondering whether they have a future in Australia. Our thoughts are with our community and all the impacted, some of whom we are close to,” he wrote.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed his condolences to the victims and their families and called on the Australian government to act on rising violence against Jewish people in the country.

“We repeat our alerts, time and again, to the Australian government to seek action and fight against the enormous wave of anti-Semitism which is plaguing Australian society,” Herzog said.

Cutline for featured image: Emergency vehicles are at the scene of a mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney Dec. 14. Two gunmen targeted Jewish beachgoers at an event celebrating the first day of Hanukkah, leaving 12 dead, including a gunman, and 29 wounded, New South Wales police said. (OSV News photo/Izhar Khan, Reuters)

Related Posts

Congress in Ecuador closes with cry for Earth; Australians overjoyed Sydney to host 2028 gathering

As Ecuador’s International Eucharistic Congress wrapped up in the country’s capital, Quito, Australians burst into joy as the announcement was made that they will host the 54th congress in 2028.

18 Sep 2024
Archbishop Fisher declares a ‘second spring’ of faith in Sydney and beyond

In a compelling address to the Sydney Catholic Business Network, Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney revealed that a “second spring” of Catholic faith is underway across Sydney and beyond, challenging popular narratives of religious decline.

04 Jun 2025
Archbishop Hebda prays for community’s peace, fortitude, consolation after school shooting

Hugs and tears preceded a service the evening of Aug. 27 to mourn and pray for those killed and injured after a shooting earlier in the day at a Minneapolis Catholic elementary school.

28 Aug 2025
Faithful seek ways to bring healing, mental health support to Minneapolis shooting survivors

From crisis response canines to parish mental health ministries, the faithful are seeking ways to bring healing to the survivors of the deadly Aug. 27 mass shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school liturgy.

03 Sep 2025
Catholic bishops mourn deadly attack on Latter-day Saints church in Michigan

Several Catholic bishops are expressing their sorrow over a deadly attack at a Michigan house of worship, which took place just weeks after a mass shooting at a Minnesota Catholic church.

30 Sep 2025
US bishops’ president begs Americans to see Christ ‘in every person,’ reject political violence

Five years after the release of Pope Francis’ encyclical on fraternal love, and amid a rise in political violence, the leader of the U.S. Catholic bishops is pleading for a rediscovery of — and respect for — a common humanity.

02 Oct 2025
Archbishop Hebda sees ‘a great sign of hope that Jesus is in’ Minneapolis church

Getting to know more deeply the people of Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis since a fatal shooting Aug. 27 during an all-school Mass has made clear how important prayer has been in keeping them together, Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda said Dec. 6.

09 Dec 2025
Rhode Island Catholic bishop offers prayers in wake of shooting at Brown University

Bishop Bruce A. Lewandowski of Providence offered prayers for “all affected by this tragedy” in the wake of a Dec. 13 shooting at Brown University that left two students dead and nine others injured.

15 Dec 2025
Pope condemns ‘antisemitic violence,’ ‘terrorist massacre’ in Sydney

Condemning the attack on Jews celebrating Hanukkah in Sydney, Pope Leo XIV said, “Enough with these forms of antisemitic violence! We must eradicate hatred from our hearts.”

15 Dec 2025