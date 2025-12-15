Skip to main content Scroll Top

Rhode Island Catholic bishop offers prayers in wake of shooting at Brown University

December 15, 2025

By OSV News

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — Bishop Bruce A. Lewandowski of Providence offered prayers for “all affected by this tragedy” in the wake of a Dec. 13 shooting at Brown University that left two students dead and nine others injured.

Officials said Dec. 14 that a person of interest in connection with the shooting was in police custody, but around 11 p.m. ET, they announced evidence was pointing in a different direction; and early Dec. 15, they released the person. The manhunt for the suspected shooter continued.

The shooting, which took place during a review session for the university’s final exams, happened just after 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 13 at the Barus and Holley building, which houses the university’s School of Engineering and its Physics Department, WCVB-TV reported. About 50 to 60 students were in the review session.

“As are many, I am deeply saddened and troubled by the senseless shooting today at Brown University in Providence,” Bishop Lewandowski said in a statement. “Let us unite in prayer for those who lost their lives, for the injured, for the Brown University community, and all affected by this tragedy.”

“May God continue to guide our elected officials, law enforcement, and first responders as they work to keep everyone safe,” he added. “The Diocese of Providence offers its resources, clergy and personnel, and charitable assistance wherever needed. May God bless us all, and may Our Lady of Providence keep us in her care.”

The Providence Journal reported that several area businesses and events in Providence were closed or cancelled Dec. 14 in an abundance of caution.

Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I., told ABC News Dec. 14 the community “has been really hurt in a way that no one expects, and it does not have to be this way.”

“Too many of our communities have to deal with these sorts of tragedies,” he said.

Brown University announced it has canceled all remaining undergraduate, graduate, and medical classes and exams for the semester following the shooting.

“We have reached out to the families of all the hospitalized shooting victims and are offering any support we can,” Brown’s president, Christina H. Paxson, said in a statement Dec. 13. “Our hearts go out to all of them, and we stand ready to give them anything they need. No parent or family member should ever have to endure this pain, suffering, or the continuing fear that we know is very real for so many Brown families right now.”

“We are a caring community, and I am moved by the many ways we continue to be there for one another. My goal is for our community to work together to get through this difficult time and feel safe on our campus again,” she said.

Cutline for featured image: People attend a candlelight vigil at Lippitt Memorial Park in Providence, Rhode Island, Dec. 14, following a mass shooting at Brown University. The shooting left two students dead and nine others injured at the Ivy League school, where classes and exams have been canceled. (OSV News photo/Kylie Cooper, Reuters)

