Scroll Top

Experts from UD outline what happens next for the Church

April 24, 2025

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, the University of Dallas’ Dr. Susan Hanssen, a history professor on UD’s Irving and Rome campuses, and Dr. Ron Rombs, a theology professor and dean and director of UD’s Rome campus, offered guidance on what Catholics can expect during the current “interregnum,” the period between Pope Francis’ pontificate and the election of the next pontiff of the Catholic Church.  

Pope Francis, 88, died on Easter Monday after suffering a stroke, leading to heart failure and a coma, according to Vatican News. That day, Cardinal Kevin J. Farrell, former bishop of the Diocese of Dallas, formally verified the death of the late pontiff and oversaw the sealing of the papal apartment at the Apostolic Palace and of the former pope’s residence at Domus Sanctae Marthae. As the “camerlengo” or chamberlain, of the Holy Roman Church, Cardinal Farrell is entrusted with the safeguarding and administration of the temporal goods and rights of the Holy See during the papal vacancy. However, Hanssen clarified, the camerlengo is not an “interim pope.” 

“We’re in a period of an empty seat,” she said. “No one holds that authority until a pope is elected.” 

The funeral 

Beginning April 23, Pope Francis’ body was placed in state at St. Peter’s Basilica for the public to pay their respects prior to his funeral. The funeral Mass for the pope will be held in St. Peter’s Square on the morning of April 26. Hanssen noted that this date falls within the octave of Easter, making the solemn ceremony somewhat “liturgically anomalous.” 

Following the funeral, the pope’s coffin was moved to St. Peter’s Basilica and then he will be moved to the Basilica of St. Mary Major, where the simple wooden casket will be buried. Pope Francis will be the first pontiff in 122 years to be buried outside of the Vatican, Hanssen said, but she clarified that “it’s not absolutely unprecedented that popes be buried outside of St. Peter’s Basilica.”  

“It was very typical before 1870 for popes to be buried in the Lateran church,” the history professor said, and “many popes have also chosen to be buried at St. Mary Major, which is the oldest and largest church dedicated to Our Lady in Rome.”

Novendiales, an official nine-day period of consecutive Masses for the repose of the former pope’s soul, will begin on the day of Pope Francis’ funeral, continuing a period of mourning that was initiated on the date of his death. The conclusion of Novendiales will mark the conclusion of the official mourning period.

The conclave 

On April 22, the College of Cardinals gathered for the first of its pre-conclave meetings of cardinals, called general congregations, which are meetings to prepare for the conclave and attend to any pressing Church business.  

As of April 23, the date of the conclave, a meeting of cardinals to elect a new pope, has not been announced. However, a conclave typically begins about 15 days after the death of a pope, Rombs said.  

During a conclave, cardinals under 80 years old as of the day of the “sede vacante,” or “vacant see,” gather in the Sistine Chapel of the Apostolic Palace to begin the process of selecting a new pontiff. The gathering is shrouded in secrecy: An “extra omnes” command, meaning “all outside,” is given prior to the conclave, directing all who are unauthorized to remain in the Sistine Chapel to leave before the secret conclave begins; and cardinal-electors take oaths to maintain the secrecy surrounding the election of the pope. 

“None of the cardinals are supposed to communicate with anyone outside of the conclave and only discuss amongst themselves,” Hanssen explained. “It is a way of guarding the integrity of the process from outside meddling.” 

Once the conclave begins, the timeline of the process is uncertain. 

“Historically, there have been reasons for very long conclaves, reasons for very short conclaves,” Rombs said, citing wars, famine, and onerous travel as factors. “We live in a time in which I anticipate these things will move pretty quickly,” he added, but “only the cardinals inside know how long that will take.” 

Hanssen noted that the past two conclaves, which elected Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, both concluded quickly. She guessed that this trend may continue, which could suggest that the next pope may be selected by early to mid-May. Rombs, however, noted a “peculiar aspect” of this conclave that may affect its length. 

“(Pope Francis) appointed a number of cardinals from all over the world, and that’s wonderful,” Rombs said, but “it could be a slower conclave merely because this group of cardinals don’t know each other as well, and so they need time to pray together and to talk and to discern how they feel the Holy Spirit is moving them.” 

During the conclave, the group of cardinal-electors may cast multiple ballots a day. To validly elect a pope, a two-thirds majority of votes are needed. After the votes have been counted, the ballots are burned. If the cardinal-electors are unable to reach the two-thirds majority, black smoke emerges from a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel, signaling a lack of consensus. If the two-thirds majority is reached, white smoke signifies that a new Vicar of the Church has been elected. 

“God does mighty things through his human agents and instruments,” Rombs said, reflecting on the Church’s method of electing a new pope. “There’s a lot of grace in the process.”  

Cutline for featured image: Cardinals from around the world line up in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel March 12, 2013, to take their oaths at the beginning of the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Benedict XVI. The following day, on the fifth ballot, they elected Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, Argentina, who chose the name Francis. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope calls for day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine

As the threat of war loomed over the world, Pope Francis called on people to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

23 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022