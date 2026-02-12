Bishop in British Columbia calls for prayer after mass shooting that ‘has traumatized us all’

By The B.C. Catholic, OSV News

TUMBLER RIDGE, British Columbia — On the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes — the Church’s World Day of the Sick — Bishop Stephen Jensen of Prince George called the people of northern British Columbia to prayer and penance following a mass school shooting that took place midday Feb. 10 in Tumbler Ridge.

“The unimaginable tragedy that struck the community of Tumbler Ridge yesterday has traumatized us all,” Bishop Jensen said in a statement released the morning of Feb. 11.

At least eight people were confirmed dead after a mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and a nearby residence. Dozens more were injured.

Lockdowns and an emergency alert were lifted as officers secured the town and moved students to safety. Investigators continue examining connections between the shooter and victims.

Police identified the suspected shooter as 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, a former student who dropped out of school about four years ago. Van Rootselaar was found dead inside the school with a self-inflicted injury.

Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Van Rootselaar was “a biological male who approximately six years ago began to transition to female.” Police had responded to calls at Van Rootselaar’s family home several times in recent years, with some of the calls related to mental health.

School District 59 announced that Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and Tumbler Ridge Elementary School will remain closed for the rest of the week as the community mourns and recovers.

A vigil was held Feb. 11 at the British Columbia legislature in Victoria to honor victims of the mass shooting. A day of mourning was declared for Feb. 12 in British Columbia to support the community grieving the loss of eight people.

Tumbler Ridge, a northeastern British Columbia community of about 2,500 people, is located roughly 250 miles northeast of the city of Prince George within the Diocese of Prince George. The town has one Catholic parish, Holy Cross Mission, served by Our Lady of Peace Parish in Chetwynd, about an hour northwest. There is no Catholic school.

Messages of prayer and solidarity poured in from across the country to the parish’s Facebook page. Pallottine Father Jeevan Bandanadham, pastor of Holy Cross Mission in Tumbler Ridge and Our Lady of Peace Parish in Chetwynd, reached out to parishioners the evening of Feb. 10, saying he was “deeply saddened” to hear of the shooting.

“I am very concerned for each of you. I sincerely hope that you and your families are safe and doing well. Please know that you are in my heartfelt thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May God surround you with His peace, comfort, and protection. Good night, and may God bless you all.”

Bishop Jensen said in his statement, “The most effective response we can offer for the intentions of the dead and the survivors, their families, the emergency responders, the parish community and town, is our own prayer and penance, which God has provided that we can use to address suffering and help bring mercy and healing to all.”

Other Catholic leaders across British Columbia echoed that call to prayer. In Vancouver, Archbishop Richard W. Smith expressed solidarity with the Diocese of Prince George and the grieving community.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of yesterday’s tragic violence in Tumbler Ridge,” he said. “Together with everyone in the Archdiocese of Vancouver, I offer my prayers for all who have lost loved ones and for the entire community in mourning.”

His message ended: “In this time of grief, may the Lord draw close to those who suffer and grant strength to all who care for them. Let us join together in prayer for peace and healing in our province.”

Bishop Michael Kwiatkowski of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of New Westminster, who is state chaplain for the British Columbia and Yukon Knights of Columbus, said he had reached out to clergy in his eparchy immediately.

“We are shocked and saddened by the horrific event that took place in the northern community of Tumbler Ridge,” he wrote to priests. “Please offer a prayer for this intention in these days in your parish liturgies together with your parishioners.”

He added that while there is a Catholic mission parish in Tumbler Ridge, there is no local Knights of Columbus council, though Knights are exploring ways to assist the community.

Bishop Jensen noted the start of Lent in one week, “a time for more intense prayer and penance — personal sacrifice — to beg God’s healing grace for our lives and for the world.”

Bishop Jensen closed his message by stating, “Today is the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes. In the words of the familiar prayer, we turn to her ‘mourning and weeping in this valley of tears.’ May we all unite our prayers to our Lady’s intercession to ask for God’s presence and mercy in our suffering world.”

Writing on behalf of the Western Conference of Catholic Bishops, Edmonton Archbishop Stephen A. Hero expressed his sorrow and gave assurance of his prayers. “I extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, to those who were injured, and to all who have been deeply affected by this devastating act of violence,” he wrote.

“We pray for healing for the injured, comfort for grieving families, and peace for the students and staff who endured such fear,” he wrote.

He ended his message, “May Christ, our hope and our peace, draw near to all who are suffering.”

Cutline for featured image: A woman pays tribute at a makeshift memorial Feb. 11, the day after a deadly mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia. An 18-year-old suspect opened fire at the school Feb. 10, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens more. Police said the suspect was found dead inside the school with a self-inflicted injury. (OSV News photo/Jennifer Gauthier, Reuters)