Mexico’s bishops call for peace efforts after soccer field massacre claims 11 lives

January 28, 2026

By David Agren
OSV News

Mexico’s bishops called on the country to “work together toward peace” after a massacre on a soccer field in west-central Guanajuato state claimed 11 lives and injured a dozen more.

Gunmen descended from two vehicles and opened fire on players and spectators at the recreational soccer match at around 5 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the community of Loma de Flores, in the municipality of Salamanca, according to local officials. Authorities have not offered a motive for the attack.

“This act deeply wounds life, human dignity, and the peaceful coexistence of our society. We demand that it not go unpunished,” the Mexican bishops’ conference said in a Jan. 26 statement.

“We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims in Salamanca. We offer our prayers to God for the eternal rest of those who have lost their lives, for the comfort of their loved ones, and for an end to the violence plaguing Mexico.”

The Diocese of Irapuato, which includes Salamanca, said in a statement, “We condemn all acts of violence that wound human dignity and social harmony.” The statement added, “We also ask the authorities to act responsibly and firmly to clarify the facts and ensure access to justice.”

The massacre in Guanajuato — Mexico’s conservative, Catholic heartland and a hub of automotive manufacturing — continued the violence that has convulsed the country for nearly 20 years as drug cartels dispute territories and expand into criminal activities such as extortion, kidnapping, and fuel theft.

Salamanca is home to a large Pemex refinery, and criminal groups there siphon refined petroleum products from pipelines flowing from the facility. Guanajuato has experienced a series of massacres in recent years, including a March 2025 killing of eight and a May 2025 massacre that killed seven young people outside a parish in Salamanca after celebrating Mass.

“The government, the authorities will have to take charge of these difficult situations, but … families will also have to take charge of these difficult situations,” Bishop Enrique Díaz Díaz of Irapuato told local media. “Right now we are facing the consequences of family and state neglect.”

The Mexican bishops’ conference, the Jesuits’ Mexico province, and the Conference of Religious Superiors of Mexico have promoted a peace-building initiative known as the National Dialogue for Peace. Organizers have called on the authorities to listen to victims of violence — such as the families of Mexico’s many missing persons — along with addressing rampant crimes such as extortion.

The Catholic Church has not been spared the violence afflicting Mexico. Two suspects jumped the gate in front of the cathedral in Puebla, 80 miles southeast of Mexico City, during the early hours of Jan. 24 and set fire to the cathedral doors. The Archdiocese of Puebla said firefighters responded quickly, limiting damage to the building.

Archbishop Víctor Sánchez Espinosa of Puebla celebrated an act of reparation following the attack.

“We regret and condemn the attempted arson against the Puebla cathedral, in which one of its main doors was damaged,” the bishops’ conference said in its statement. “This act attacks the material, spiritual, and cultural heritage of humanity. We join the community of Puebla in demanding a thorough investigation.”

Cutline for featured image: Debris litters a soccer field in the municipality of Salamanca, Mexico, Jan. 26, after a match at the site where a group of armed attackers killed several people. Gunmen descended from two vehicles and opened fire on players and spectators at the recreational soccer match Jan. 25 in the community of Loma de Flores, according to local officials. (OSV News photo/Juan Moreno, Reuters)

