Skip to main content Scroll Top

Sydney Archdiocese welcomes record numbers at Rite of Election

February 25, 2026

By Junno Arocho Esteves
OSV News

The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney said it welcomed a record number of catechumens and candidates during the annual Rite of Election at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

In a press release published Feb. 24, the archdiocese said 338 catechumens are preparing to be baptized at the Easter Vigil and “an additional 119” candidates getting ready “to be welcomed into full communion with the Catholic Church.”

Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney described the high number as “a profound sign” of the growth and vitality in the Church in Sydney and “proof that the Holy Spirit is alive and active,” the archdiocese said.

The Archdiocese of Sydney said the figures represented a significant surge in growth for the region, with the number of catechumens increasing by 35% and candidates by 95% over the last year alone.

Presiding over the Rite of Election at St. Mary’s Cathedral Feb. 22, Archbishop Fisher told the faithful present that the increase in those seeking baptisms is not exclusive to Sydney “but in many parts of the world right now, as more and more people say their ‘Yes’ to God.”

“There are many other signs of this, even if there are contrary declines at the same time. Each of you today, having examined the terms and conditions, is about to say, ‘I’m in’ — even if some of this Christian thing is pretty demanding,” the archbishop said in his homily.

In the Rite of Election, which is held on the first Sunday of Lent, catechumens publicly express their desire for baptism, which they will receive at the Easter vigil.

In January, the Archdiocese of Paris announced a council initiative in response to a similar rise in conversions among adults and youth in France. In 2025, the archdiocese said an estimated 2,652 adults were baptized on Easter, while nationwide, an estimated 17,800 were baptized.

“Why on earth would you press ‘Accept’ in this day and age?” Archbishop Fisher asked the catechumens present. “When I asked one of you why you’d … want to become a Christian this Easter, you told me you were lost and you knew it. You didn’t know what you believed or wanted out of life. You lacked direction, purpose, hope.”

The archbishop noted that while the initial attraction for some converts was the beauty of the church, the liturgy, or the Church’s message, the “intellectual and spiritual conversion came later.”

“What drew you in at first was a hunger for beauty and a friend’s encouragement,” he said.

“What drove you in was a culture not providing you with the answers, inspiration, happiness you craved. It was God’s grace giving you the courage to step towards him. There are thousands, millions like you, each with their own story.”

Cutline for featured image: People pose outside St. Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney March 9, 2025. In a press release published Feb. 24, 2026, the Archdiocese of Sydney said 338 catechumens are preparing to be baptized at the Easter Vigil, and “an additional 119” candidates are getting ready “to be welcomed into full communion with the Catholic Church.” (OSV News photo/Giovanni Portelli, The Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney)

Related Posts

Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022
Father Dankasa: Why should we sacrifice?

The word sacrifice means several things. In a religious or cultic sense, it may mean “the offering of animal, plant, or human life or of some material possession to a deity, as in propitiation or homage” But in everyday usage it may mean the giving up of something that is considered valuable by one person for something of higher value or for a good that may benefit someone else.

08 May 2022
Pope tells grandparents to leave grandkids their legacy of wisdom

Pope Francis told older people to use retirement as a time to serve others and to sow the seeds of their wisdom.

11 May 2022
‘I feel like God has blessed me’

A former Southern Baptist who converted to Catholicism nearly 30 years ago is scheduled for ordination into the diaconate on May 21. Daryl Avery, a Texan since birth, is one of 17 permanent deacon candidates and calls St. Monica in Dallas his parish home.

19 May 2022
Answering the call to serve

He calls it a stirring, that visceral feeling that God was calling him to do more. He first felt it 16 years ago but as he looks back to that time, he knows he wasn’t ready. Chris Schraeder of McKinney, one of the 17 candidates scheduled to be ordained to the diaconate on May 21, said he feels ready now.

20 May 2022