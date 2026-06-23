Skip to main content Scroll Top

World’s conflicts are ‘fed’ more readily than people, Pope Leo XIV says

June 23, 2026

By Junno Arocho Esteves
OSV News

World hunger has only worsened as conflicts in the world take priority over human lives and weaponry is allowed more distribution than basic humanitarian needs, Pope Leo XIV said.

Addressing members of the United Nations’ World Food Program, or WFP, June 22, the pope said that while alleviating human suffering “is widely recognized as essential in principle,” humanitarian needs have taken a back seat to “international priorities.”

“In effect, conflicts are ‘fed’ more readily than people are nourished. This reality reflects not only operational shortcomings but also a fundamental imbalance in political and moral priorities,” the pope said.

Headquartered in Rome, the WFP is the world’s largest humanitarian organization addressing hunger and promoting food security. Present in over 120 countries and territories, the WFP provides food and humanitarian assistance. As of June 2026, WFP has provided 15.8 billion food rations worldwide, the organization said.

Arriving at the WFP headquarters, the pope was welcomed by Cindy McCain, the organization’s former executive director. McCain, the widow of the late U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., announced in February that she would step down as head of the WFP to focus on her health after suffering a mild stroke in October 2025.

In her welcome address, McCain said for those suffering from hunger, the pope’s voice was “one of — if not the — the most powerful on earth.”

“You have spoken for them with courage and with love — not as statistics, but as brothers and sisters, human beings made in the image of God, deserving of dignity, of care, and of enough food to live and to thrive,” she said.

In his address, Pope Leo said the WFP’s commitment to those in need “resonates profoundly with the Catholic Church’s mission to uphold human dignity and to foster fraternity, rooted in the Gospel’s call to love our neighbor.”

Reflecting on crises that have evolved from “isolated events into persistent realities,” the pope said that due to a lack of a “shared ethical horizon,” the world has instead shifted from “multilateralism toward a disorderly and conflict-ridden multipolarism with a prevailing sense of mistrust.”

“This trend reveals a striking paradox: Unprecedented global productive capacity exists alongside expanding zones of extreme vulnerability,” he said.

“The same forces that drive economic growth often exacerbate exclusion and marginalization. Although alleviating human suffering is widely recognized as essential in principle, humanitarian concerns increasingly risk being relegated to a secondary place among international priorities,” Pope Leo said.

The pontiff also lamented the “progressive bureaucratization of solidarity” coupled with “the quiet commodification of human life,” which results in delayed assistance to those in need due to bureaucratic red tape and the access to essential aid, especially food, being influenced “by economic or strategic considerations.”

Calling for a “renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation,” the pope appealed to governments worldwide to increase resources for fighting hunger and “to remove the obstacles that prevent aid from reaching those in need.”

“Access to adequate food is a fundamental human right grounded in the dignity of every person,” he said. “Meeting this need not only alleviates suffering but also addresses the underlying causes of geopolitical instability. Indeed, food security is an essential component of global and integral security.”

After his address, the pope was escorted to a room where he held a video call with six WFP front-line workers stationed in various parts of the world, including Venezuela, Senegal, South Sudan, and Lebanon.

Expressing his gratitude to the workers who have “risked your lives to be in the places where you’re working,” Pope Leo assured them of the “prayers and support for the worldwide community and especially the Catholic Church, which is oftentimes a partner in collaboration with the programs that you oversee.”

Cyril Noujeim, WFP Lebanon’s Program Policy Officer, told the pope the difficulties of providing assistance in a country “where we don’t have stability.”

“We don’t know whether we are at war or in a ceasefire, or in peace,” he said. Despite the challenges, Noujeim said the WFP continues to deliver assistance in southern Lebanon, “always making sure not to leave anyone behind.”

Thanking Noujeim for his work in Lebanon, the pope said that many do not often realize the “cyclical progression” in which “hunger oftentimes is a cause of conflict and conflict causes more hunger.”

“The world today could live without hunger,” Pope Leo added. “The resources should be available; the capacity for food production exists. And yet oftentimes, the resources are spent on promoting war and conflict and other kinds of — if you will — less important end results.”

As a result, he said, “hunger continues to increase in some parts of the world.”

Expressing his gratitude to the front-line workers, Pope Leo encouraged them to continue their work in delivering aid to those in need and invoked God’s blessing in their “very important labor.”

Before departing the WFP headquarters, Pope Leo also expressed his gratitude to dozens of WFP employees gathered outside, saying that he was “sincerely honored” to be with them.

The pope reflected on the value of community, which he said is needed in today’s polarized world, “affected by so many conflicts and wars where the destruction of human relationships continues because of so many different reasons, including technology.”

“Instead of technology helping us to make a better world in which to live, it’s oftentimes being used as a method of war destruction and death,” Pope Leo said.

“The work that you do, and perhaps even more than the work you do, the spirit that you share as you all work together in building a community and reaching out to those communities that are in need, is indeed a special gift,” he said.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV lays flowers before a memorial for staff members of the United Nations’ World Food Program who lost their lives in service, at the WFP headquarters in Rome June 22. World hunger has only worsened as conflicts in the world take priority over human lives and weaponry is allowed more distribution than basic humanitarian needs, the pope told members gathered for an address. (OSV News photo/Simone Risoluti, Vatican Media)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022