Skip to main content Scroll Top

Why some Catholic schools are going low-tech in the age of AI

August 20, 2026

By Zoey Maraist
OSV News

During the coronavirus pandemic, laptops allowed Holy Family School in Dale City, Virginia, to continue educating children even when distance or illness got in the way. But as the years went by, the educators began to see the drawbacks of the 1:1 device program.

“Kids would gravitate toward using the Chromebook more as a tool for entertainment and distraction than for work,” said Jay Jesse, assistant principal.

Last year, the parochial school stopped providing digital devices to students, instead offering occasional computer time through shared computer carts.

“We’ve found kids have actually learned more; they are retaining more,” he said. “I think we learn better from human beings than we do from machines.”

Apart from classical or Montessori schools, technology use, including 1:1 device programs, is commonplace in U.S. Catholic schools; but as more and more studies come out showing the harms of heavy tech use in the classroom and beyond, some schools are starting to pull back.

Laptops haven’t raised test scores, but they can do significant damage to a child’s well-being, said Dan Guernsey, a professor of education at Ave Maria University in Florida.

The U.S. Surgeon General reported this year that excessive screen time is linked to poor educational and health outcomes in school-aged children.

“In classroom settings, multitasking with digital media interfered with attention and concentration and negatively affected grades, test scores, recall, and reading,” the report noted.

Research also predicts that by 2050 almost 40% of children will be myopic, or nearsighted, due to screen-based activities.

Pope Leo XIV warned about the overuse of technology in schools in his recent papal encyclical, “Magnifica Humanitas.” Technology provides lots of information quickly, but true education requires not only information but the exercise of research, reflection, and discernment, he wrote.

“Education … is a long journey requiring patience,” the encyclical noted. “Schools are not called to follow the pace of the digital world, but to offer that which the digital sphere by itself cannot provide, namely a shared time for learning and developing trustworthy relationships.”

This summer, the Erie Catholic School System announced that students in kindergarten through fifth grade will no longer participate in the 1:1 take-home Chromebook program. Instead, students in the five Pennsylvania schools will have access to technology through shared classroom technology carts and dedicated technology instruction.

“While schools across the country continue reevaluating the role of technology in elementary education, the Erie Catholic School System is proud to be among the early adopters in our region taking intentional steps to reduce negative impacts of technology use for our youngest learners,” said Travis Washko, the school system’s president, in a June 20 press release.

“Technology remains an important tool in education, and our students will continue developing the digital literacy skills necessary for future success,” added John Schroeck, the system’s vice president of educational technology, in the same press release, “but students benefit most from hands-on learning, direct interaction with teachers and classmates, creativity, movement, discussion, and opportunities to focus without constant screen engagement.”

When the educational technology boom first started a dozen or so years ago, Marian High School in Mishawaka, Indiana, decided to take a more measured approach to tech and eschew a 1:1 device policy, said Mark Kirzeder, a science teacher and IT director who then served as principal.

At the time, some parents wanted to see more technology integrated into the curriculum; but now, parents express a desire for fewer devices and a greater focus on the fundamentals.

“What once was maybe a marketing difficulty for us has actually become a marketing cornerstone,” Kirzeder said. “Our enrollment has grown over the past five years from 720 to 840 (students). So, I would say based on what I’m seeing in the community, this is what many parents want.”

Regina Pacis Academy, a preschool-to-eighth-grade independent Catholic school in Norwalk, Connecticut, was founded as a tech-free classical school. Instead of smartboards, devices, and a computer lab, the academy has chalkboards, textbooks, and a well-stocked library, said Kimberly Quatela, its principal.

“Our founders understood that paper and pencils, good books, well-formed teachers, and great discussion are what have been proven to strengthen memory and build deep comprehension,” she said.

In the age of artificial intelligence, teachers never have to wonder if their students have copied and pasted an answer from ChatGPT, she said. All their work is handwritten.

Quatela chuckled when asked if she thought her students would fall behind their peers in this technological age.

“Whether it’s typing or writing an email, kids pick those skills up very quickly,” she said.

But after years in a no-tech environment, Regina Pacis students have acquired a skill that’s more difficult to come by: a firm foundation in interpersonal skills. To Quatela, that’s more valuable by far.

“They can look someone in the eye, articulate their views, and engage in dialogue and debate,” she said. “Nothing can replace human interaction. Nothing can replace the relationship.”

Cutline for featured image: Students are seen in a May 22, 2025, photo, engaging in the classroom at Regina Pacis Academy in Norwalk, Conn. (OSV News photo/courtesy Regina Pacis Academy)

Related Posts

Crusader Promise offers automatic acceptance to local Catholic school students

The University of Dallas has established an automatic acceptance rule for meritorious students of local Catholic schools: the Crusader Promise.

28 Feb 2024
SMU Spanish-language students teach St. Cecilia students to create mini-eclipses

Qué es un eclipse solar? Students at St. Cecilia Catholic School in Oak Cliff prepared for the upcoming solar eclipse in English and Spanish, with an assist from SMU Spanish-language students on April 2. The university students led the lesson in both English and Spanish and guided the students in building a model.

04 Apr 2024
All Saints Catholic School breaks ground on pre-kindergarten facility

The All Saints Catholic School community gathered May 23 to break ground on a new pre-kindergarten facility to help accommodate growing interest from prospective student families.

24 Jun 2024
Vatican City State puts AI guidelines in place

To ensure artificial intelligence is developed and used in an ethical, transparent, and responsible manner in Vatican City State, the city-state governor’s office has released a set of guidelines on AI, which will be followed by new laws and regulations.

16 Jan 2025
Initiative allows parishes to explore land lease opportunities

In a forward-thinking approach to meeting the needs of a growing and evolving community, the Diocese of Dallas has announced a pilot program to explore the potential of leasing diocesan-owned land for broader community and ministry purposes.

12 Feb 2025
Illuminating a path for the leaders of tomorrow

The Diocese of Dallas has launched the Light the Way Catholic Education Appeal to benefit the 10 Catholic schools in the diocese most in need of support.

28 May 2025
Father Dankasa: Smarter tech, dumber minds? A priest’s warning on AI and misinformation

Today, AI is everywhere. It has become a part of our daily interactions, our learning systems, our communications, and even our worship spaces.

17 Jun 2025
Senior Spotlight: Gaby Gonzalez

“I’m the kind of person where you stand on the shoulders of your ancestors,” Bishop Dunne Catholic School’s Gaby Gonzalez said the morning of her graduation two weeks ago. Of the dozens of relatives who preceded her at the high school during the past 60 years, no shoulders are broader than those of her paternal grandfather.

30 Jun 2025
Senior Spotlight: Mark Saloma

A self-proclaimed reticent, introverted transfer student from public school at the time, Saloma now finds himself a highly decorated graduate of John Paul II High School in Plano, leaving a legacy as one of the school’s unquestioned leaders and mentors.

08 Jul 2025
Brave new classroom: Catholic schools nationwide integrate AI into teaching plans

The modern educational toolkit, of both teachers and students, now includes the use of artificial intelligence. Experts and teachers from coast-to-coast told OSV News AI is poised to transform Catholic education.

15 Jul 2025
Lambert steps into superintendent’s role for Catholic schools

When Jeannette Lambert stepped into her new role as superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Dallas this July, she brought with her more than two decades of experience, a deep well of faith, and a theme for the school year that reflects her personal journey: “Pray, hope, and don’t worry.”

25 Aug 2025
Vatican official warns of AI’s hidden costs to environment, work, and society

Bishop Paul Tighe, a top official at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education, is urging caution on artificial intelligence — warning that its hidden environmental costs, impact on jobs, and broader social risks can’t be overlooked.

27 Aug 2025
Benedictine College in Kansas creates new center to address AI in the classroom

Colleges stand on the front lines of the artificial intelligence debate, balancing how to address students that rely on chatbots to write papers and weighing how to best prepare students to enter a new workforce supported by AI.

24 Sep 2025
Coming together to support Catholic schools

The Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament celebrated its 15th year on Sept. 22 at Stonebriar Country Club, drawing more than 50 teams and more than 125 sponsors to support tuition assistance for students in pre-K through eighth grade at Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas. The tournament exceeded its goal of $725,000 to bring the 15-year total to more than $9.23 million.

08 Oct 2025
Meet the sisters serving Catholic schools throughout the Diocese of Dallas 

Often donning their distinctive garb of black, white, blue, or gray, consecrated sisters can be spotted serving on school campuses across the Diocese of Dallas. They are teachers; they are administrators; they are missionaries — the spiritual and educational pillars of their communities, providing a firm foundation of faith, academics, and well-rounded excellence in north Texas schools.

13 Oct 2025