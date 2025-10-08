Scroll Top

Coming together to support Catholic schools

October 8, 2025

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

FRISCO — The Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament celebrated its 15th year on Sept. 22 at Stonebriar Country Club, drawing more than 50 teams and more than 125 sponsors to support tuition assistance for students in pre-K through eighth grade at Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas. The tournament exceeded its goal of $725,000 to bring the 15-year total to more than $9.23 million.

At the CHRISTUS Health Scholarship Awards Breakfast held the morning of the tournament, Jeannette Lambert, superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese, praised the generosity and unity of the Catholic community in making a Catholic education possible for more families.

“This brings together a community of Catholics here in the Diocese of Dallas who believe in Catholic education,” Lambert said. “Together, they pool their resources, their talent, and their treasure to give back to the community, and our students benefit from their generosity.”

Lambert said the scholarships are transformative for students and families.

“We open doors to education for students who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford Catholic education here, and we see the difference it makes,” she said. “Our students become leaders in the community and, frankly, leaders in the world.”

The scholarship presentation recognized students from 10 Catholic schools across the diocese who benefitted from the tuition assistance provided by the annual golf tournament. Representatives from the tournament’s title sponsor, CHRISTUS Health, joined Bishop Edward J. Burns and other diocesan and school leaders in attendance.

“This tournament was Don and Jane Hanratty’s vision, and it’s been going on for 15 years,” said Tom Burns, who along with his wife, Lucy, co-chaired this year’s event. “Over that time period, there have been more than 4,300 scholarships that have been awarded to children to go to Catholic schools.”

In their role as co-chairs, Burns said he and his wife made it a priority this year to connect the mission to new supporters.

“When we took this on, I met with Don and said, ‘I want to try and get this tournament out to a younger generation — the next generation,’” Burns said, adding that this effort bore fruit with 35 new donors and 52 golf teams. “We’re very, very excited to have achieved our fundraising goal, and I’m very, very thankful to everybody — all the sponsors, all the players, and everybody that helped make this happen.”

Lucy Burns underscored the tournament’s direct impact on schools and students, explaining that the tournament provides a number of scholarships for children to attend Catholic schools within Dallas. She said ensuring access to Catholic schools remains essential.

“A lot of these schools have the capacity,” she said. “It’s just making sure that you have enough students that are really given the opportunity to attend these schools, because they really are wonderful schools in so many ways.”

Bishop Burns said the mission of the annual golf tournament is clear.

“To provide Catholic education opportunities for more of our students across north Texas, and it’s inspiring to see the community come together in order to make this happen,” Bishop Burns said. “Schools come together; parishes come together; families and friends, they all come together in order to support Catholic education in the Diocese of Dallas.”

The bishop pointed to Catholic education in the Diocese of Dallas as a source of pride and stressed the importance of continuing to expand opportunities for students to receive a Catholic education, noting plans for expansion with the future construction of Mother Teresa Catholic School in Frisco.

Bishop Burns also praised the enduring value of Catholic schools.

“Catholic schools offer something that lasts beyond the classroom. They give our young people advantages for college and heaven through sacramental preparation, spiritual formation, faith development, and strong academics,” the bishop said. “Our Catholic schools strengthen not only individual lives, but also they strengthen the Church; they strengthen the community; and they strengthen families right here in north Texas.”

Ernie Sadau, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Health, explained that the organization’s long-standing commitment to the tournament was “critical to who we are.” He said supporting Catholic education aligns with CHRISTUS Health’s mission and noted its role as “a key social determinant of health.” Addressing students at the scholarship program, he encouraged them to stay focused on their goals, adding, “Everything is possible with God and a Catholic education.”

The winner of the 2025 Bishop’s Cup is the team of Zach Sadau, Ray Satterfield, Garrett Alson, and Lee Sonne, representing CHRISTUS Health.

Editor’s note: While the 2025 Bishop’s Invitational fundraising goal was met, the need is still great. To invest in and support our Catholic school students, visit bishopsgolf.org.

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Dunne Catholic School students Robert Jemerson Jr., left, and Tavin Tucker welcome golfers to Stonebriar Country Club for the 15th annual Bishop’s Invitational Golf Tournament on Sept. 22 in Frisco. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

