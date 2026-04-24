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Macias honored for service to Blessed Sacrament community

April 24, 2026

By Izyldora Hernandez
Special to The Texas Catholic

Amalia Macias, a longtime parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish, received the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church this year, recognizing decades of faith-driven service. The honor, presented by Bishop Edward J. Burns, highlights a life shaped by devotion, sacrifice, and a commitment to others.

Born in Mexico, Macias was raised in a large family as one of 11 children. From an early age, she learned the value of sacrifice and the importance of putting others first. That mindset shaped her faith, teaching her to love others by recognizing in them the likeness of God.

Macias’ faith journey in Dallas began in 1997, when she became involved in a youth group at what is now the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. In 2010, she found a spiritual home at Blessed Sacrament, where God began his call for her to grow as a servant.

Her journey of service began not with recognition but with a simple “yes.” She first served as a lector, and that single act of ministry soon grew into something more. That “yes” led to deeper involvement, including serving as a eucharistic minister. Motivated by a desire to help children grow in their faith, she later became a catechist.

Today, more than 16 years later, God continues to work through Macias to reach others and reflect his love. She continues to serve as a lector and eucharistic minister and is part of the parish’s 125th anniversary committee and finance committee. She also coordinates the parish festival.

Her spiritual life is rooted in eucharistic adoration, where, in quiet moments of prayer, she finds strength and direction. Her devotion also extends to Our Lady of Guadalupe, whom she honors through daily prayers, believing that Our Lady never abandons those who remain faithful.

Macias’ motivation to serve stems from a deep sense of gratitude.

“We are here to serve, not to be served,” she said.

Shaped by grace and the Holy Spirit, this mindset reflects her desire to remain docile and obedient to God. Macias said she believes everything she has received from God is meant to be shared. Her faith has been strengthened as she has relied on it through significant challenges, including the survival of her premature children, who were raised in the faith and now serve as altar servers.

Father Jimwell Goyo, pastor of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish, nominated Macias for the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church. Father Goyo has been a part of the parish since 2016 and, over the years, has witnessed Macias’ growth and admired her dedication to and understanding of the Catholic faith.

Father Goyo described Macias as obedient, humble, and always willing to go out of her way for others.

“She is a silent worker, but her actions speak loudly,” Father Goyo said, describing Macias as a “lover of God” and explaining that love overflows into everything she does.

There is a simplicity in Macias’ faith, one that does not seek attention, yet leaves a lasting impact, as she becomes an instrument of God’s love.

Macias said she strives to treat everyone with compassion and dignity, believing that even the smallest acts of kindness carry God’s presence and that anything filled with his love has the power to bring about change.

Cutline for featured image: Amalia Macias, a longtime parishioner, lector, and eucharistic minister at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish, is photographed March 30 at the church. Macias received the Bishop’s Award for Service to the Church during a Mass celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns on April 11 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (TACHO DIMAS/Special Contributor)

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