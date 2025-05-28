Illuminating a path for the leaders of tomorrow

By Amy White

The Texas Catholic

The Diocese of Dallas has launched the Light the Way Catholic Education Appeal to benefit the 10 Catholic schools in the diocese most in need of support. The inaugural appeal will provide critical operational funding for these schools as they continue to prepare the next generation of Catholic leaders to bring Christ’s light to the world.

“Catholic education has long stood as a radiant beacon of hope,” Bishop Edward J. Burns said in a letter announcing the Light the Way appeal. “It is crucial that we provide the necessary support to sustain the schools’ mission, ensuring they remain vibrant centers of faith and learning for generations to come.”

Light the Way will benefit the following 10 schools: Bishop Dunne Catholic School, Good Shepherd Catholic School, Holy Family Catholic Academy, Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Grand Prairie, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Academy, St. Cecilia Catholic School, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic School, St. Mary of Carmel Catholic School, and St. Philip & St. Augustine Catholic Academy.

These institutions were identified by Bishop Burns and the diocese’s Catholic Schools office as schools caring for historically underserved populations. While all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas rely on philanthropic support, schools serving vulnerable populations benefit from the generosity of supporters beyond their immediate school communities.

“We are all part of the Body of Christ. When one part thrives, we all thrive; and when one part struggles, we are all called to respond,” Kelly Halaszyn, the diocese’s senior director of development, said. “This appeal strengthens 10 school communities so they can continue forming minds, deepening faith, and preparing the Church’s future leaders.

“I am grateful to the Popolo family who has pledged up to $200,000 in a 2-for-1 matching gift: For every $100,000 raised in the appeal, the family will contribute an additional $50,000.”

“It truly takes a village to form a child in faith and reason,” Liz Hernandez, associate director of Catholic School Development in the diocese, said. “This is an opportunity for us to stand alongside pastors, teachers, and families to ensure that every student entrusted to our care receives a high-quality Catholic education. The generosity of the faithful is an essential part of this village. Together, we are raising up the next generation of leaders who will serve their parishes, strengthen their families, and impact the world.”

Hernandez, herself an alumna of one of the schools benefiting from the appeal, stressed the life-changing value that an education can have on students and their communities. Through generous giving to schools in greatest need of support, donors open new possibilities for students to be formed in virtue, intellect, and faith so that they can become effective leaders in the Church and the world.

“This is an investment, because we all reap the rewards of ensuring that these schools continue to thrive,” Hernandez shared. “We are making an investment in the leaders of tomorrow.”

Jeannette Lambert, Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools associate superintendent for operational vitality, expressed appreciation for donors who support Catholic schools through their contributions to the appeal.

“We are grateful to everyone who is responding to the call for support of our school operations,” Lambert said. “Their gifts enable the good work to continue, providing an excellent education that is rooted in Gospel values.”

To contribute to the Light the Way Catholic Education Appeal, visit dallascatholic.org/lighttheway or contact Diocese of Dallas Donor Services at 214-528-2540 or [email protected].

Cutline for featured image: The inaugural Diocese of Dallas Light the Way Catholic Education Appeal will provide critical operational funding for 10 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Dallas that are most in need of support. (BEN TORRES/Special Contributor)