Senior Spotlight: Mark Saloma

By Seth Gonzales

Special Contributor

Mark Saloma remembers freshman year like it was yesterday.

A self-proclaimed reticent, introverted transfer student from public school at the time, Saloma now finds himself a highly decorated graduate of John Paul II High School in Plano, leaving a legacy as one of the school’s unquestioned leaders and mentors.

“I remember the first couple of months I felt out of place,” said Saloma, who is the recipient of the prestigious Dr. Eli Jones Dean’s Choice Award from Texas A&M University, a full scholarship spanning his tenure as an undergraduate and graduate student at the university. “I hadn’t learned to put myself out there; but I started to turn the corner during my spring semester and found that Cardinal family that everyone was talking about.”

Saloma especially credits the Cardinal Mentor program for helping him make that adjustment, something he never forgot. The program matches junior and senior students with freshmen and transfer students to help the latter acclimate to their new surroundings.

Amid his involvement in cross country, soccer, football, student council, National Honor Societies for Science, English, and Latin, Saloma said participating in the mentor program was a priority for him. Faculty members took notice, and toward the end of his sophomore year, Saloma was invited to take a leadership role in the group.

“That was really awesome for me, because I was just wanting to be a mentor in general; but to be able to lead the program while also being able to help a lot of freshmen and transfer students was such a great opportunity,” Saloma said.

Matriculating into the role of the program’s president took some adjustment. Saloma’s idea of success required time and patience, two things that are hard to come by for any teenager; but over time, students began to open up.

“For me, it was realizing that one orientation isn’t going to make everyone love each other and become friends instantly with their class or mentors,” Saloma said. “It’s a process. The ultimate reward is just seeing people smile. When you have that strong foundation, I think that’s such a pinnacle moment for any freshmen or transfer student at JPII, because it’s the first time they feel like they belong here.”

Freshman theology professor Julia Atwell never had Saloma in her class as a student, but as the faculty sponsor of the Cardinal Mentors, she saw first-hand how Saloma had grown into one of the school’s most visible leaders.

“He’s great with words and will pick up on details that maybe you didn’t see the first time,” Atwell said. “Sometimes you forget you’re talking to a high schooler.”

During the school’s fall and spring Kairos retreats, an opportunity for juniors and seniors to pull away from the daily grind of schoolwork, Atwell said Saloma stood out as a small group leader.

“He really began to shine there,” Atwell said. “When we’re talking about servant leadership, that’s where I really saw it. I got to see that faithful side of Mark when he gave a talk to the students. We heard the feedback about the leaders from the kids. He was a great listener in the small group sessions and gave good advice to them.”

Saloma said that spring retreat left him unexpectedly emotional; it would be his last before graduation. Finishing this chapter of his academic career, however, has given him an opportunity to look back with gratitude and a small piece of advice for his freshman self.

“Branch out as much as possible and embrace challenges,” Saloma said. “Celebrate the highs; live in the moment; and don’t take anything for granted.”

Cutline for featured image: Mark Saloma, right, is congratulated by Bishop Edward J. Burns during the John Paul II High School commencement ceremony on May 25 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)