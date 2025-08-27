Scroll Top

Vatican official warns of AI’s hidden costs to environment, work, and society

August 27, 2025

By Sarah Mac Donald
OSV News

DUBLIN — Bishop Paul Tighe, a top official at the Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education, is urging caution on artificial intelligence — warning that its hidden environmental costs, impact on jobs, and broader social risks can’t be overlooked.

Speaking at a European theology congress in Dublin Aug. 23, Bishop Tighe, who is the secretary of the dicastery, highlighted that AI isn’t the silver bullet — it comes with a price, starting with the environment.

Bishop Tighe highlighted that more attention needs to be paid to the “actual environmental cost of AI” as he warned against “techno optimism” promoting AI as the means of tackling the environmental crisis.

Speaking to OSV News after his address, “Theology and Mission in an Age of Artificial Intelligence” to the Congress of the European Society for Catholic Theology at Trinity College, the Irish prelate said that “addressing climate change requires a human response and a change in our patterns of consumption and use.”

He said American professor of theology Noreen Herzfeld had drawn his attention to the fact that cloud technology “is not a metaphysical reality.”

“The cloud is wires, power, a huge energy consumption, so that AI itself has a very significant cost in terms of energy, in terms of water to cool the plants, and even in the use of some raw materials extracted from very vulnerable parts of our world. We need to be attentive to the actual environmental cost of AI itself.”

He told the gathering of theologians from across Europe that while the industry admitted that AI would result in reduced employment, insufficient attention was being paid to the commercial inequalities which are likely to emerge as AI becomes more pervasive and the social cost of fewer people in work.

“My concern is that a lot of people are saying there will be significant loss of employment. They say don’t worry about that, because AI will generate such wealth that we will be able to share that wealth and give people benefits without them having to work,” he told OSV News, “but that is a very unilateral way of thinking about work.”

Work in Catholic tradition — and beyond it — Bishop Tighe said, is a “place where we find meaning, purpose, identity, and value to express our dignity and creativity. I would be concerned that something could be lost there.”

Another factor he highlighted is that traditionally, work for many people is “the primary place of socialization, where you grow and learn with others in a community.” AI and digitalization, he underlined, are contributing to the fracturing of working relationships; people no longer have a job but a task and compete with others to do that task.

According to Bishop Tighe, who was ordained for the Archdiocese of Dublin in 1983, AI and the social issues that it gives rise to — will be a priority for Pope Leo XIV.

“He has very clearly put it at the top of the agenda in terms of his choice of name and the link with ‘Rerum Novarum,’ and he explicitly said that, reading the signs of the times, this is something that we need to engage with,” the bishop said.

He added that pontiff’s training as a mathematician gave him a feeling and a competence for these types of issues.

He revealed in his address that a dialogue between the tech companies and the Vatican has been taking place on AI and other technological developments.

AI, he said, is forcing us to ask questions about the meaning and purpose of life, about the value of life, about where we want to go as a society, and what society is.

Bishop Tighe told OSV News that the dialogue with tech companies has been “intensifying” and that “an element of trust has emerged, which means that people know we are trying to search together for the best outcomes and for the best possibilities. In that context, the trust itself permits a more open dialogue.”

There is “still a commitment and a desire to have that conversation,” which has involved Vatican departments such as the Pontifical Academy for Life, the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, and the Dicastery for Culture and Education, “but there hasn’t been a cohesive Vatican approach. I think it would be very helpful if Pope Leo were in a position to put a structure there for engagement internally and with external stakeholders.”

Cutline for featured image: A London underground train passes a billboard for an Artificial Intelligence company advertising AI employees in London, Britain, June 5, 2025. (OSV News photo/Chris J. Ratcliffe, Reuters)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022
Be voice of God to all, pope tells missionaries of mercy

Those who are called to be missionaries of mercy are entrusted with the important task of being the face and the voice of God’s love to those in need, Pope Francis said.

25 Apr 2022
Vatican releases pope’s message for World Day of Prayer for Vocations

The Christian vocation is for all members of the church to work together and show that one human family united in love is not a utopia but is the reason God created humanity, Pope Francis said.

05 May 2022