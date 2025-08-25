Lambert steps into superintendent’s role for Catholic schools

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

When Jeannette Lambert stepped into her new role as superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Dallas this July, she brought with her more than two decades of experience, a deep well of faith, and a theme for the school year that reflects her personal journey: “Pray, hope, and don’t worry.”

Inspired by St. Padre Pio and the Jubilee Year of Hope, Lambert’s message to educators, students, and families is clear.

“We’re on a pilgrimage. Not all our journeys look the same, but we’re all headed to the same place,” Lambert said, challenging school administrators and faculty to ask, “How can we accompany one another and find joy in that journey?”

A native of southern California, where she was raised in Orange County, Lambert said her parents made sacrifices to send her to Catholic school through eighth grade, even when finances were tight.

“They sacrificed a lot for us,” she said, adding that when it looked as if she would not be able to continue in Catholic school for her eighth-grade year, a scholarship in memory of a classmate who died unexpectedly allowed her to stay. “That experience taught me early on that Catholic education is a gift — one worth fighting for.”

Lambert said her faith deepened during a freshman-year confirmation retreat.

“I realized my faith wasn’t just something I knew — it was something I could live,” she said. “That moment changed everything. From then on, I’ve served the Church in some capacity, whether as a volunteer or professional.”

Called to help others

Lambert earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University in Long Beach and began her career in Oregon, working in the state’s psychiatric system. The work was challenging, and Lambert realized she had another calling.

“I wanted to be transformational for kids who needed hope,” she said. “I was bullied as a kid, and back then, no one talked about mental health. I wanted to be the kind of counselor who could offer hope to students who felt unseen. That desire led me back to school and into Catholic education, where I’ve been ever since.”

She returned to California, earned her master’s degree in counseling from California State University in Fullerton, and began working with Catholic Charities, where she provided school counseling, pre-marriage therapy, and parish-based support. Eventually, she transitioned into Catholic education full time, beginning at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School in Yorba Linda.

Lambert spent 21 years at St. Francis of Assisi, including 10 as a counselor, five as assistant principal, and six as principal. During her tenure as an administrator at the school, she worked to help eliminate financial deficits, increase savings, significantly boost fundraising efforts, and introduce data-driven strategies to improve academic performance across all student groups.

“She definitely always had a vision of what she wanted, what she foresaw the school to be, and what she would like the school to become,” Msgr. Stephen Doktorczyk said. “To call her a visionary would be fair. She certainly was not a maintenance person. She wasn’t there just to maintain the status quo.”

Msgr. Doktorczyk, who has worked as a canon lawyer in the offices of the Apostolic Nunciature in Washington, D.C., since February 2024, is a former vicar general for the Diocese of Orange and a former pastor of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Yorba Linda, one of three parishes that supported St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School. It was in the latter role that the priest worked closely with Lambert, developing a lasting friendship and mutual respect.

“She communicates well and is a quick learner,” Msgr. Doktorczyk said. “She can study a situation and start thinking about what is working and where there are opportunities.”

Msgr. Doktorczyk recalled Lambert served as a mentor to other administrators in the diocese, adding that he believes as a superintendent she will be a good assessor of diocesan challenges and opportunities, who is always willing to develop plans with input from others.

“She wants schools to thrive and Catholic identity to be a focus,” he said.

Lambert believes her time at the school helped prepare a path that led her to the superintendent’s role.

“God has a sense of humor,” she said. “I’d plan my day, and he’d hand me an adventure. No two days were the same. I learned to be resilient, to find humor in hard moments, and to walk with families in their faith.”

Along the way, Lambert said, she always kept her focus on the importance of forming parents alongside students.

“Conversion happens when parents are formed, not just the kids,” she said. “Catholic education can be a gateway for families to enter the Church.”

Vision for tomorrow

Lambert came to the Diocese of Dallas in the fall of 2024 as the associate superintendent of operational vitality. In May 2025, Bishop Edward J. Burns named Lambert as interim superintendent of schools when Rebecca Hammel vacated the position.

During her tenure in the diocese, Lambert has led major initiatives to strengthen operational vitality, increase enrollment, and deepen the Catholic identity of diocesan schools. Among her achievements, Lambert helped design a collaborative model to reduce fiscal deficits by $2 million across 10 south Dallas schools, launched diocesan-wide marketing campaigns, and cultivated strategic partnerships that advanced both mission and sustainability.

On July 25, Bishop Burns appointed Lambert as superintendent.

“Jeannette Lambert is a proven leader with a profound commitment to Catholic identity, academic excellence, and operational stewardship,” Bishop Burns said. “Her vision and dedication will help us build on the strong tradition of Catholic education in the Diocese of Dallas and meet the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

The bishop added that he was “grateful for her service and her willingness to serve in this new capacity.”

Laura Tornaquindici, chief of staff and chief human resources officer for the Diocese of Dallas, called Lambert an “excellent choice” for the superintendent’s role.

“Having had the privilege of working with Jeannette for the last year, I know firsthand she has a strong Catholic identity, is tenacious in her approach in pushing through obstacles, and has a genuine care and concern for our schools, students, and their families,” Tornaquindici said. “As we begin the new school year, I am confident that Jeannette will bring the energy and vigor to ensure our Catholic schools thrive.”

Patrick O’Sullivan, president of Christ the King Catholic School, called Lambert a “true servant leader,” noting that she understands the unique culture of Catholic schools as places where faith and academics go hand in hand.

“Last year, we saw firsthand Jeannette’s commitment to the Church’s mission to make God known, loved, and served through our Catholic school community,” O’Sullivan said. “Her passion for Catholic education is inspiring, as she advocates for our schools, communicates to others the transformative power of choosing a Catholic school for families, and brings a vision for our future that fills us with joy and excitement.”

O’Sullivan added that Lambert is “a great listener, is always available, stays current on research, mission-driven, data-informed, builds teams, sees education as both a vocation and a profession, giving the time to help ensure that administrators and teachers receive both to best support their students.”

Lambert said she looks forward to working with diocesan and school leaders to advance the bishop’s vision for Catholic education.

“We have a profound opportunity to offer students an exceptional academic experience while nurturing a strong moral foundation grounded in Gospel values,” she said, adding that in Catholic education, “we are committed to forming the whole child and walking alongside parents as true partners in this sacred journey.”

In her new role, Lambert looks to keep her focus on strengthening Catholic identity while advancing academic excellence. Her priorities include implementing a new benchmark assessment system, expanding professional development, and integrating technology to build communication, creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking.

“We’re preparing students for jobs that don’t exist yet,” she said, “but the essential skills, and the formation of the whole child, remain constant.”

Lambert is also committed to school safety, working with diocesan leaders on school marshal programs and reunification planning.

“It’s essential,” she said.

Lambert said she is excited to embrace the diverse student population of diocesan schools, saying that she sees that cultural diversity is a strength.

“Each culture offers a different lens through which to see our faith,” she said. “We’re stronger through collaboration.”

Lambert also hopes to expand outreach to underserved communities, particularly in south and west Dallas.

“These schools are the ministry of the parish,” she said. “We need to support them with sustainability and resources.”

Message of hope

As the school year begins, Lambert’s message is one of hope — not the “fluffy kind,” but the kind forged through perseverance.

“We live in a culture of anxiety, but our faith is countercultural,” Lambert said. “Even when our children face challenges, they’re never alone. We’re going to accompany them on that journey.”

For Lambert, Catholic education is more than a career — it’s a lifelong mission.

“I’m here to support the teachers and administrators who sacrifice time, talent, and treasure to ensure every child knows they are loved,” she said

Ultimately, she said, it all goes back to this year’s theme mirroring that of the Jubilee of Hope.

“I want our educators to model hope… not just for today, but for eternity,” Lambert said. “We’re forming whole children, and when they walk into our schools, they should know they are loved, believed in, and never alone.”

Cutline for featured image: Bishop Edward J. Burns appointed Jeannette Lambert as the superintendent of Diocese of Dallas Catholic schools on July 25. Lambert, who had served as interim superintendent since May, brings more than two decades of leadership in Catholic education. She previously held the role of associate superintendent for operational vitality. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)