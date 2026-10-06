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Vatican to publish Pope Francis’ private diary

October 6, 2026

By Vatican News, OSV News

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican Publishing House will publish “The Private Diary of Pope Francis,” a book by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, presenting and commenting on the late pope’s notes kept between 1992 and 2024.

The Vatican announced on Oct. 5 that the book will be released simultaneously worldwide in five languages and distributed in 94 countries on Nov. 24. The Italian edition will be published by the Vatican Publishing House; the Spanish, English, and Portuguese editions by the respective branches of Penguin Random House; and the French edition by Éditions Albin Michel.

Pope Francis’ notes span more than three decades, including his years as a bishop in Argentina and his 12-year pontificate.

“We are very honoured to publish this text by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, which presents Pope Francis’ diary to the public,” Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, said. “Through this book, which we believe readers around the world will appreciate, we will be able to gain an even deeper understanding of the Argentine Pope’s inner life.”

The Vatican Publishing House will present the book to international publishers at the forthcoming Frankfurt Book Fair, which takes place Oct. 7-11.

Cutline for featured image: This is a combination photo of Pope Francis and his diaries “The Private Diary of Pope Francis,” a book by Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, presenting and commenting on the late pope’s notes kept between 1992 and 2024. (CNS photo/Paul Haring/courtesy Vatican publishing House)

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