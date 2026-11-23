By Michael Gresham

Special to The Texas Catholic

Marriage is a lifelong journey of love, sacrifice, and faith, and newly married couples can take comfort in knowing they do not walk that journey alone, Bishop Edward J. Burns told the newlyweds gathered Nov. 7 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Celebrating the annual Diocese of Dallas Newlywed Mass, Bishop Burns encouraged couples in their first year of marriage to build their relationships on a foundation of faith and love, reminding them that the Church remains committed to supporting them through every stage of married life.

“The Church that witnessed your marriage is the same Church that promises to accompany you all throughout your married life,” Bishop Burns said. “We’re here today within this first year of your marriage. We hope to be here, God willing, when a number of you celebrate your 50th wedding anniversaries.”

Between those milestones, Bishop Burns said, the Church hopes to share in the blessings of family life, including the baptisms, first Communions, confirmations, and marriages of their children. Equally important, the bishop added, is the Church’s presence during times of unexpected hardship.

“In the joys and sorrows of life, you’re not alone,” Bishop Burns said. “Christ is with you, and his Church is with you.”

The Nov. 7 celebration drew 400 participants, including 200 newlywed couples and 200 family members and other guests, according to Juan Carlos Moreno, director of the diocesan Office of Evangelization, Catechesis, and Family Life.

Moreno said the celebration reflects Bishop Burns’ desire to remind newly married couples that the Church’s commitment to them extends well beyond their wedding day.

“Bishop Burns wants to ensure the young couples know that the Church remains at their side, even after the preparation process and the celebration of their wedding,” Moreno said.

To reinforce that commitment, the diocese invites organizations that provide support to married couples and families to participate in a reception following the Mass. These included Catholic Charities Dallas, the Knights of Columbus, the Catholic Pro-Life Committee, and various counseling services.

“The Church rejoices with them and honors their commitment and witness to living the vocation of marriage,” Moreno said, “and the Church accompanies newlywed couples through this new stage of their lives.”

A love rooted in sacrifice

Reflecting on the day’s Scripture readings, Bishop Burns encouraged newlyweds to recognize wisdom as one of the greatest gifts they can bring to their marriages, particularly when navigating disagreements.

While spouses quickly learn what brings one another happiness, he observed, they also discover the words and actions most likely to cause hurt.

“Sometimes the greatest act of love is to bite the tongue,” he said. “Sometimes the greatest victory in marriage is choosing not to win the argument.”

The bishop reminded couples that the simple words “I’m sorry” and “please forgive me” can carry tremendous power in strengthening their relationships.

Drawing upon the Paschal Mystery — Christ’s suffering, death, and resurrection — Bishop Burns explained that Christian marriage calls spouses to imitate Christ’s sacrificial love.

“You choose forgiveness over resentment, and your marriage rises,” Bishop Burns said. “You choose tenderness over anger, and your marriage rises. You choose self-sacrifice over selfishness, and your marriage rises.”

Bishop Burns encouraged couples to pray together, attend Mass regularly, laugh together, forgive one another, and never stop expressing their love.

Above all, he urged them to keep Christ at the center of their relationships.

“We need married couples and strong families more than ever,” he said, “and we look to you to be strong.”

Concluding his homily with a blessing and prayer for the couples, Bishop Burns asked God to fill their homes with joy and grant them wisdom in disagreements, patience during difficulties, and gratitude for their blessings.

“Keep your marriage lamps burning bright,” he said. “Keep Christ in the center, and please remember in the sacrificial love of marriage, it is in dying that we rise together to new life.”

Cutline for featured image: Bella and Nic Ready, both parishioners of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, kneel in prayer during the 2026 Diocese of Dallas Newlywed Mass, celebrated by Bishop Edward J. Burns Nov. 7 at the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/Diocese of Dallas)