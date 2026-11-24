By Clare Venegas

Special to The Texas Catholic

It is a Thanksgiving memory that Eddie Provencio, a longtime member of the Men’s Club at St. Ann Catholic Parish in Coppell, will never forget.

It was 2002, late Wednesday evening just before Thanksgiving. After he and a partner were unable to deliver the last five baskets of food that had been donated and assembled by St. Ann parishioners, they found themselves in an unfamiliar part of town and decided to pull into a dirt road lot to figure out what to do with the food. That was when a distressed father and mother drove up to ask for directions to a local church. She mentioned that her husband had just lost his job, and she had 2-year-old and 5-year-old sons who had not eaten all day.

“I still get goosebumps thinking about it, and I simply said, ‘Ma’am, we have five boxes full of food in the back for you,’” Provencio said.

That encounter and a desire to love others as Christ loves his children have motivated Provencio and the members of St. Ann to gather donations and assemble Thanksgiving food baskets for local families in need for more than 30 years.

Provencio said when the Men’s Club started in 1997, the group assembled about 60-70 baskets of canned corn, green beans, stuffing, turkeys, and other Thanksgiving staples such as potatoes and bread. This Thanksgiving, he estimates volunteers will assemble nearly 1,350 baskets and distribute them to families in surrounding communities, such as Lewisville, Irving, Farmers Branch, and Flower Mound.

Father Edwin Leonard, St. Ann’s pastor, said the Thanksgiving basket effort led by the Men’s Club is an example of how St. Ann’s mission extends beyond the walls of the church.

“We are called to bring people to Jesus, form disciples, and send them to transform the world,” Father Leonard said. “Providing more than 1,350 Thanksgiving baskets is a beautiful example of that mission in action, ensuring that families in need can gather around the table and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.”

Provencio said he has seen the needs grow over the years, especially with the increasing cost of living and groceries.

“We partner with the school districts to find families that need help,” he said. “We will donate hundreds of baskets to partner organizations like Catholic Charities, which distributes them to residents in Oak Cliff, and we’ll give 200 turkeys to a Carrollton soup kitchen, which hosts a meal on Thanksgiving Day.”

Over the years, Provencio said, they have learned that accepting cash donations leading up to the basket assembly has been the best way to ensure a consistent set of goods for each family. He also said they only deliver food to those who are willing to accept it, and once they know how many people are in the family, they can provide a basket to fit their needs.

“We want to make sure that they want the help and give them different ways to receive the food,” he said. “They can either come to the church to pick up, but probably 85% or more request they be delivered.”

Father Leonard said that this type of outreach would not be possible without the generosity of parishioners and the countless hours of sacrifice, dedication, and love poured out by volunteers and ministry leaders.

“For more than 30 years, they have given their time and resources to make sure our neighbors know they are not forgotten,” Father Leonard said. “At St. Ann, we believe ‘every seat matters,’ and that includes every seat around the Thanksgiving table. This ministry is about more than providing a meal. It is about bringing Christ’s love, hope, and compassion into homes, reminding families that they are seen, valued, and loved.”

Provencio said he draws spiritual motivation from Matthew 25:40, which states, “Just as you did it to one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did it to me.”

“We are the hands and feet of our Lord, serving without judgment,” Provencio said.

The ability to give to others is one that, time and time again, volunteers have seen reciprocated in the recipients’ gratitude.

“A lot of people would say that … we were there for them, but I would say that they were there for us,” Provencio said.

Cutline for featured image: Volunteers pose for a photo in the parking lot of St. Ann Catholic Parish in Coppell on Nov. 23, 2025, while taking part in the parish’s Thanksgiving food baskets effort. (Photo courtesy of St. Ann Catholic Parish)