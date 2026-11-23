By Father Jacob Dankasa

Special to The Texas Catholic

One of the most beautiful holidays I look forward to every year is Thanksgiving. It is not just because the holiday is a moment of “no work” for many; it is also because of the serenity and warmth that the season brings. I look forward to Thanksgiving, because it warms my heart to see how much emphasis is placed on solidarity and charity.

November is election month in the United States, when the media and almost everything else are saturated with political advertisements that can become negative and nasty, often turning the fall season into a depressing time. Having Thanksgiving follow immediately afterward renews my joy and hope. It reminds me that life is not all about political negativity and the division it brings. Beyond it, there is something special: a joyful moment when humanity pauses to love and cherish one another. In this sense, Thanksgiving makes me wish that Thanksgiving Day would never end.

I love seeing the media, in that same month of November, shift its focus after the elections and become a source of freshness, emphasizing and calling on all of us to show love and care for one another as we anticipate celebrating Thanksgiving. On Thanksgiving Day, the quietness and peace that accompany the day are deeply fulfilling, and one wishes that Thanksgiving Day could last forever. I love Thanksgiving, and I wish it could be every day!

As we celebrate Thanksgiving again this year, I invite us to look beyond the Thanksgiving table. In most homes, families and friends come together on this day to share meals and enjoy one another’s company. This embodies the spirit of the season. Bringing families and friends together is one of the great beauties of this day.

Beyond the meals, the stories, the games, and the football, I want to draw our attention to the need to carry the spirit of Thanksgiving beyond November. As Thanksgiving ushers in a spirit of unity by bringing families together, it would be such a blessing to see families preserve this spirit of togetherness long after the holiday has passed. Some families today are broken and face tremendous divisions. It is my prayer that the spirit of Thanksgiving may strengthen their unity and bring them together again in love beyond the Thanksgiving table.

Our celebration of Thanksgiving should also take us beyond the Thanksgiving table in our attentiveness to the poor and needy in our neighborhoods and communities. As we emphasize the very important virtues of sharing and love during this holiday season, let us not forget the people who are poor, lonely, and less fortunate around us. Our generosity and love for them should continue beyond the Thanksgiving season.

Thanksgiving should be a starting point for discovering those who are in need around us and for continuing to reach out to them, not only on Thanksgiving Day but throughout the year. The real meaning of Thanksgiving will be sustained if its impact extends beyond November and remains alive in our hearts. The serenity and peace that the day brings should extend within our families and beyond.

May our Thanksgiving celebration always remind us of God’s presence in our neighborhoods, our communities, and especially in the lonely, the poor, the less fortunate, and in one another.

Father Jacob Dankasa is the pastor of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Parish.

Cutline for featured image: A traditional Thanksgiving meal is featured in this Sept. 25, 2017, photo. (NANCY WIECHEC/Catholic News Service)