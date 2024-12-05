St. Jude Center-Vantage Point opens to help those in need

From staff reports

Catholic Housing Initiative and Catholic Charities Dallas welcomed the community to St. Jude Center-Vantage Point in north Dallas on Oct. 29 for the grand opening of the facility, which provides permanent supportive housing and services to address homelessness in Dallas.

The Catholic Housing Initiative, a nonprofit organization that works with Catholic Charities Dallas to provide affordable housing and services for people experiencing homelessness, acquired and renovated the former hotel property, transforming it into a safe, welcoming community.

“St. Jude Center was born from a deep commitment to serving our community by providing much-needed affordable housing to its most vulnerable members, those experiencing homelessness,” said Shannon Ortleb, chief operating officer of Catholic Housing Initiative.

More than just a roof overhead, residents receive support and wraparound services from Catholic Charities Dallas, such as counseling, referrals for medical care and mental health services, job placements, and independent living options. Residents also have access to food, clothing, and meaningful community events. Catholic Housing Initiative’s and Catholic Charities Dallas’ approach addresses the root causes of homelessness, allowing individuals to build a sense of community and work towards long-term stability.

St. Jude Center-Vantage Point is Catholic Housing Initiative and Catholic Charities Dallas’ third such project, joining locations at Forest Lane and Park Central.

“Since the first opening five-plus years ago, the St. Jude Centers have sheltered hundreds of formerly homeless,” said Dave Woodyard, president and CEO of Catholic Charities Dallas. “Our homelessness and housing program is more than just temporary relief for our city’s homeless population; it’s about giving individuals the dignity they deserve and helping them on their journey to self-sufficiency. This newest St. Jude Center and other similar properties and programs continue our mission to serve our city’s most vulnerable, caring for their basic human needs and helping them move toward a better life.”

St. Jude Center-Vantage Point was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Catholic Housing Initiative, Catholic Charities Dallas, the City of Dallas, Dallas County, and private donors. Construction on the facility began in October 2023. Residents started moving in March 2024.

Sister Mary Anne Owens, SSND, president of CHI’s board, lauded the partnering entities involved for their perseverance through the long process.

“It has been a long and dusty road, but I do know that God is with us whenever we take these tasks on,” she said, praising those partnerships for help making the facility a reality. “Your dedication and support have been instrumental in make St. Jude Center-Vantage Point possible.”

“In what we do here, we know as partners with the city, with the county, with the community, and with the people of goodwill, we are serving the neediest among us, those who need a hand up,” said Bishop Edward J. Burns, prior to offering a blessing for the new facility. “We cherish the fact that with this St. Jude Center, and along with the St. Jude Centers at Forest Lane and Park Central, we as a city have brought forth over 450 homeless people to give them their own permanent housing.

“Therein lies the efforts of a city with a soul,” the bishop added.

Cutline for featured image: Dave Woodyard, president and CEO of Catholic Charities Dallas, discusses the partnerships that led to the opening of St. Jude Center-Vantage Point during a grand opening ceremony on Oct. 29. St. Jude Center-Vantage Point, which provides permanent supportive housing and services to address homelessness in Dallas, is Catholic Housing Initiative and Catholic Charities Dallas’ third such project, joining locations at Forest Lane and Park Central. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)