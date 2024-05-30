Emergency second collection for storm relief planned June 1-2

From Staff Reports

High winds and heavy rains swept through north Texas on May 28, leaving behind a path of destruction that included flash flooding, downed power lines, and hundreds of thousands of people without power. The Tuesday morning storm came just days after a tornado struck the north Texas town of Valley View, killing seven and injuring more than 100 people.

“Over the past few days, hundreds of thousands of people throughout north Texas have been affected by tornadoes, severe wind, and flooding,” said Dave Woodyard, chief executive officer of Catholic Charities Dallas. “While we all take stock of the damage, we know that many experienced significant losses to their homes and businesses, many are still without power, and some are without shelter of any kind.”

According to reports, approximately 488,000 people remained without electricity for hours after Tuesday’s storms. Tens of thousands remained without power on May 29.

“Many counties have already declared disasters,” said Woodyard, adding that the threat of severe storms and flooding continued in the forecast for much of the week. “It is during times like these that Catholic Charities Dallas steps in to serve those in need. We are assisting families by providing direct monetary assistance for temporary housing, food, deductibles, replacement furnishings, appliances, and the like.”

To support Catholic Charities Dallas’ storm relief efforts, Kelly Halaszyn, director of development for the Diocese of Dallas, announced May 29 that parishes throughout the diocese’s nine counties will have an emergency second collection this coming weekend, June 1-2.

“Bishop Burns has asked that Catholics in the Diocese of Diocese join him in responding to urgent needs during the Catholic Charities Dallas Emergency Second Collection for Storm Relief in all parishes this weekend,” Halaszyn said. “In its emergency response efforts, Catholic Charities takes a holistic approach to comprehensively meet people’s immediate and long‑ term needs. Catholic Charities Dallas is here, ready to support the thousands affected by recent storms and flooding.”

Halaszyn said people also are invited to give directly to Catholic Charities by donating online at https://www.ccdallas.org/storm-relief-2024 or by phone by calling 469-801-8132.

“With your gift, Catholic Charities can provide food, shelter, aid, and hope,” Halaszyn said. “Together, we can support one another as we rebuild and restore hope.”

If someone affected by the storm is in need, they can contact Catholic Charities at 866-CCD-7500 or by visiting ccdallas.org/disaster.