Scroll Top

Record-breaking 27th Annual Bishop’s Gala benefits mission of Catholic Charities Dallas

February 14, 2025

Special to The Texas Catholic

The 27th Annual Bishop’s Gala for Catholic Charities Dallas on Jan. 25 at the Omni Dallas Hotel was an evening of generosity, celebration, and inspiration. The event, which featured the annual auction as well as a performance by The Beach Boys, drew more than 1,000 attendees and raised $3 million—a more than 20% increase over last year’s record-breaking total.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the outpouring of generosity at the Bishop’s Gala this year,” said Dave Woodyard, CEO of Catholic Charities Dallas. “It was a record-breaking evening that truly showcases the heart of our community. Every aspect of the gala went incredibly well, and The Beach Boys were a fantastic crescendo to an amazing night. We have so many to serve and so much more work to do, and it is incredibly gratifying to know that our community stands behind us in our mission.”

Woodyard said that thanks to the extraordinary generosity of donors, underwriters, and community supporters, Catholic Charities Dallas will continue its mission of providing life-changing assistance to thousands in need across north Texas.

This year’s Bishop’s Gala was led by co-chairs Mary and Mike Terry and Lynn and Win Bell, with special recognition for honorary co-chairs Marianne and Roger Staubach. Their leadership and dedication played a pivotal role in making the event a historic success, Woodyard said.

“Catholic Charities is a lifeline for our community,” Mary and Mike Terry shared. “They meet needs expansively, effectively, and in a way that honors the dignity of people. What a privilege to be a part of their work alongside so many other supporters at this year’s Bishop’s Gala. For it to be a record-breaking night is a testament to the mission itself.”

Their co-chairs echoed that sentiment.

“We are honored to serve as co-chairs of the Bishop’s Gala and support the incredible mission of Catholic Charities Dallas,” Lynn and Win Bell said. “CCD’s dedication to uplifting those in need through their vital programs is truly inspiring, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help further their impact in our community.”

To support Catholic Charities mission, please visit www.ccdallas.org/donate/.

Cutline for featured image: Mike Love and The Beach Boys perform at “Witnessing Love,” the 27th Annual Bishop’s Gala, held Jan. 25 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Father Dankasa: Fellowship on Foot: A virtue we learn from the Mystery of the Visitation

There is an adage in one of the Nigerian languages (Hausa) that says “Zumunci a kafa ta ke,” translated directly as “fellowship (or relationship) is on the foot.” This means that true fellowship is shown through physical presence. This adage reminds us of the need for demonstrating fellowship or relationship through physical visitation, which is even more important in today’s world, where physical presence is often replaced by media technology. In our busy world there is a tendency to neglect the need for physical visitation with family members and friends. Of course, COVID-19 is a setback to our physical presence at this time, but even without COVID our world and all its demands have, at least to some degree, forced many people into a life of individualism and separatism. Many of us explain why we are unable to be with family and friends with the simple excuse that we are too busy.

13 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: Exile and home in the human condition

A curious pattern of exile is evident in the endings of several Old Testament books. After God promises Abram the land of Canaan, the patriarch must immediately flee to Egypt because of a famine (Genesis 12); his descendants, the sons of Jacob, repeat the expedition for the same reason (Genesis 42-47).

13 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Father Esposito: The plea of an atheist for biblical beauty

The Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz, winner of the Nobel Prize for literature in 1980, declared in a book of prose that “the Scriptures constitute the common good of believers, agnostics, and atheists.” For Milosz, whose life was scarred by the Nazi and Communist takeovers of his native land, the moral authority and literary beauty of the Bible was a refuge against the lethal and banal propaganda spewed forth from those godless governments and armies, even though he could not bring himself to believe in God.

07 Apr 2022
Father Dankasa: Focusing on the spirituality of service

Many of us want to grow in holiness and draw closer to God. Our perception of our personal holiness or closeness to God often revolves around how many prayers we say, how many spiritual books we read, how often we attend church, how often we receive the sacraments of the Eucharist and Penance, or whether we are good parents or good people. Yes, these are excellent steps toward holiness and closeness to God, and I encourage and recommend that we all practice them.

08 Apr 2022
Father Bayer: Faith in Medicine

Our world needs Christian faith. A book that proved this to me regarding the medical field is Losing Our Dignity: How Secularized Medicine is Undermining Fundamental Human Equality by Charles C. Camosy.

25 Apr 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Far away, but always together

Though she lives 2,000 miles away from Dallas, Ileana Valdez never forgets the life lessons she learned from her mother, Estela.
Since the days of her childhood, technology and the love for engineering have been passions that Ileana has nurtured with her mother’s help and inspiration. That passion keeps them even closer today while she resides in Seattle, working for a cybersecurity company.

05 May 2022