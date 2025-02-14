Record-breaking 27th Annual Bishop’s Gala benefits mission of Catholic Charities Dallas

Special to The Texas Catholic

The 27th Annual Bishop’s Gala for Catholic Charities Dallas on Jan. 25 at the Omni Dallas Hotel was an evening of generosity, celebration, and inspiration. The event, which featured the annual auction as well as a performance by The Beach Boys, drew more than 1,000 attendees and raised $3 million—a more than 20% increase over last year’s record-breaking total.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the outpouring of generosity at the Bishop’s Gala this year,” said Dave Woodyard, CEO of Catholic Charities Dallas. “It was a record-breaking evening that truly showcases the heart of our community. Every aspect of the gala went incredibly well, and The Beach Boys were a fantastic crescendo to an amazing night. We have so many to serve and so much more work to do, and it is incredibly gratifying to know that our community stands behind us in our mission.”

Woodyard said that thanks to the extraordinary generosity of donors, underwriters, and community supporters, Catholic Charities Dallas will continue its mission of providing life-changing assistance to thousands in need across north Texas.

This year’s Bishop’s Gala was led by co-chairs Mary and Mike Terry and Lynn and Win Bell, with special recognition for honorary co-chairs Marianne and Roger Staubach. Their leadership and dedication played a pivotal role in making the event a historic success, Woodyard said.

“Catholic Charities is a lifeline for our community,” Mary and Mike Terry shared. “They meet needs expansively, effectively, and in a way that honors the dignity of people. What a privilege to be a part of their work alongside so many other supporters at this year’s Bishop’s Gala. For it to be a record-breaking night is a testament to the mission itself.”

Their co-chairs echoed that sentiment.

“We are honored to serve as co-chairs of the Bishop’s Gala and support the incredible mission of Catholic Charities Dallas,” Lynn and Win Bell said. “CCD’s dedication to uplifting those in need through their vital programs is truly inspiring, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help further their impact in our community.”

To support Catholic Charities mission, please visit www.ccdallas.org/donate/.

Cutline for featured image: Mike Love and The Beach Boys perform at “Witnessing Love,” the 27th Annual Bishop’s Gala, held Jan. 25 at the Omni Dallas Hotel.