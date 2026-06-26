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Senior Spotlight: Michelle Boone, Bishop Lynch High School

June 26, 2026

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

Michelle Boone does not describe herself as a loud leader. The recent Bishop Lynch High School graduate is more likely to organize from behind the scenes than to command attention from the front of a room.

Over four years at Bishop Lynch, however, Boone built a résumé defined by both volume and precision: varsity tennis player, multiple roles as honor society officers, student engagement coordinator, ambassador team leader, and a 4.0 GPA student.

Alongside all of it, she has spent nearly her entire life in music.

Boone, a Dallas-area native and daughter of architects David and Julia Boone, grew up surrounded by creativity. She began piano at age 3 and switched to violin at 5, after watching orchestral performances with her family.

“I just looked at the violin, and I knew I wanted play,” she said.

She never stopped.

For nine years, Boone performed with the Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra, rising through the ranks to principal player and concertmaster, the lead violinist who helps guide the ensemble and tune the orchestra before performances. She also earned an Outstanding Service Award from the orchestra in her final season.

One of her defining achievements came through earning a spot on the Texas Music Educators Association All-State Orchestra, one of the most competitive honors for high school musicians in the state. Boone advanced through multiple rounds of auditions, reaching all-state her junior and senior years.

“When I learned I made it, I was just in shock,” she said. “It’s such a big deal in the music community. You’re playing with people who love music as much as you do.”

Music, for Boone, extends beyond competition. She plays in churches across the Dallas area, sometimes filling in for musicians at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish, where her family attends. She also performs with Chamber Music International Youth Ambassadors, where she helped organize concerts and community outreach to senior homes and local organizations.

“It’s just nice to bring music to people who want to be surrounded by it,” she said. “You can really connect with people that way.”

Those connections have been central to her service work. Boone also serves on the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Teen Council, where she helps with youth engagement events like instrument “petting zoos,” introducing children to orchestral instruments for the first time.

“Seeing the joy when they pick up an instrument, I kind of see a younger me in them,” she said.

That sense of connection carries into her faith as well. Boone said her grandfather, who passed away when she was young, had a deep love for classical music and a strong Catholic faith, both of which continue to influence her.

“I try to think I’m making him proud a little bit,” she said.

At Bishop Lynch, Boone found a community that helped shape her leadership style. She held vice president roles in both Rho Kappa and the French National Honor Society, served as secretary of the National English Honor Society, and worked in student engagement and ambassador leadership roles.

Bishop Lynch Principal Chad Riley said Boone’s work ethic stood out even in moments outside the classroom.

“One day after school, I’m in between meetings,” Riley said. “We have this evening event for National Honor Society. So, I go to this coffee shop, and I see Michelle … and she’s studying. I almost didn’t want to interrupt her.”

Riley said Boone was spread out at a table doing calculus homework in a busy environment, preparing for a speaking engagement later that night.

“She says, ‘Yeah, I know, I have to get something done, because I’m speaking tonight at National Honor Society,’” Riley said. “I was just so impressed that she was doing her calculus III homework with all of her stuff spread out at the coffee table, all this noise going on, and she’s doing it in between things. She has such a very strong work ethic and that really stood out to me.”

Despite her packed schedule, Boone said organization and balance have kept her grounded. She relied on calendars and to-do lists but also on music as a separate space from academics.

“Music was something I could pour myself into completely,” she said.

Boone is still deciding between offers from Cornell University and the University of Notre Dame, where she plans to study business analytics.

“I just love looking at patterns and numbers,” she said, “but I also want to do something where I can help people.”

That theme — helping others — shows up repeatedly in Boone’s story, from senior home performances to classroom leadership roles.

“I just like connecting with people,” she said. “There’s so much to learn from everyone you meet.”

Cutline for featured image: Michelle Boone, who graduated with the Bishop Lynch High School Class of 2026 on May 17, is pictured at the school on May 18. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

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