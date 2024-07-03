Senior Spotlight: Meredith Hazzard, Ursuline Academy of Dallas

By Amy White

The Texas Catholic

When Ursuline Academy of Dallas’ graduating class started assigning superlatives, senior Meredith Hazzard was the proud recipient of the “most dependable” title. A quick look at her high school career—from soccer player to Student Council member to stellar student—makes that designation clearly fitting for the bright young graduate.

Hazzard, 18, joined the Ursuline community as a freshman in 2020 after graduating from Prince of Peace Catholic School. In the four years since then, the front of Hazzard’s Ursuline blazer has become a puzzle of pins—a sure sign of an involved Ursuline student.

Hazzard has served as an ambassador for the school, a cross-country competitor and manager, and an altar server at both Ursuline and her parish, Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano. A small rectangular pin on her blazer, fashioned like a crossword puzzle spelling “UA,” represents her leadership in the crossword puzzle club—one of several clubs in which Hazzard has participated.

What sets Hazzard apart, however, is not the number of groups she has joined; it is the commitment—the dependability—she brings to each role, said Andrea Pujol, a mathematics teacher and junior grade dean at Ursuline.

“She wants to always give the best of herself,” Pujol said of Hazzard. “She doesn’t commit to things unless she knows that she can give her best.”

Pujol offered Hazzard’s involvement in the Student Council as an example of the student’s excellence.

“She’s always there to help,” Pujol said, “always there to ask, ‘What else can I do?’”

Hazzard, who served on the council for three years, said her motivation to join Student Council was to connect more closely with her classmates and teachers and to be a voice for her peers who might struggle to be heard.

“I always have had ideas on things, but being someone who was a little bit more shy in middle school, it was hard to come forward and give those suggestions,” Hazzard said. “Once I got to high school, I felt more comfortable in my own skin, being able to go to adults and talk to them. I wanted to be that person for other people who maybe didn’t feel comfortable doing that kind of thing.”

“It’s not just that she does the things that are required,” said Matt Lepley, senior grade dean and anatomy and physiology teacher. “She really does go above and beyond to make sure that things are done well, and she is always willing to do anything for anyone.”

This diligence also lends itself to academic rigor, Lepley said.

“She won my award this year as the top student in any section of the honors anatomy and physiology,” Lepley said. “She’s brilliant. Not just in science—really, her academic record speaks for itself… It speaks to her consistency throughout all classes.”

Hazzard also received the Sedes Sapientiae Award for the Class of 2024 upon graduating from Ursuline. The award, which derives its name from the Latin phrase meaning “seat of wisdom,” is the highest award presented by the faculty, staff, and administration of the school.

Hazzard’s stick-to-itiveness has shown through even in difficulties—including two torn ACLs during her high school career. For Hazzard, who has played soccer since age three and holds a special place in her heart for the sport, these injuries were a blow.

“I’d say it’s probably the most challenging thing I’ve ever done physically and mentally,” Hazzard said, reflecting on the recovery period. “But I had great people. The community here really is what made that such an easy process for me.”

Hazzard worked hard to recover and was able to return to the field during playoffs this year.

“It was one of the most heartwarming moments, just to see parents crying and students crying, and the whistle blows and everyone rushes up to her,” Lepley said, adding, “People adore her around here. They really, really do. And it’s not just because she’s successful in the classroom or does the right things. It really is because of the human being she is… She’s a servant leader. She does things for the right reason; and she’s kind; and she listens.”

Hazzard graduated from Ursuline on May 26. In the fall, she’ll be joining The University of Texas to study kinesiology and computer science. Inspired by her own sports injuries, she hopes to build a career in sports medicine.

“It doesn’t surprise me that she wants to be in a field that cares for people,” Pujol said, “because, at the end of the day, that’s what I’ve seen the most from her is love for other people and wanting to help, wanting to be there.”

Hazzard said she looks forward to the future while remaining grateful for her lifelong sisterhood at Ursuline.

“I know that the medical field is really daunting,” she said. “But I think the perseverance and hard work that I’ve learned during my time here at Ursuline is truly what’s going to help me keep going.”