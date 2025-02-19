Ceremony on feast of St. Angela marks transfer of sponsorship

Special to The Texas Catholic

Ursuline Academy of Dallas marked a significant milestone this week with a transfer of sponsorship during the school’s feast of St. Angela Mass. The ceremony featured remarks from a provincial councilor of the Ursulines of the Central Province, Sister Peggy Moore, O.S.U., and representatives of the Ursuline Education Foundation, the new governing body for Central Province Ursuline schools. These schools include campuses in Dallas, Dedham, Massachusetts, St. Louis, Missouri, Waterville, Maine, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

“With foresight, prayer, and vision, the Ursuline Sisters began planning years ago to unite the schools in their care as fewer women joined the order,” Dr. Andrea Shurley, president of Ursuline Academy of Dallas, said. “The transfer of sponsorship to lay leadership is both a gift and a responsibility we are honored to uphold.”

The UEF will ensure Central Province schools adhere to Catholic teachings and Ursuline values. The UEF is a collaborative network of positions, each with unique roles and responsibilities, to ensure fidelity to the mission and identity of Ursuline schools.

St. Angela Merici founded the company of Saint Ursula in Italy in 1535, offering women an opportunity to live with their families while living a life dedicated to God and to the service of others. Since 1874 when the Ursuline Sisters opened Ursuline Academy of Dallas, the Sisters have challenged students to grow in faith, knowledge, and service with compassion and joy for centuries. The UEF now carries forward this mission, rooted in St. Angela’s vision.

“I’ve been blessed to be involved in the UEF process for several years and am continually inspired by the Ursuline Sisters and their selflessness and servant leadership throughout the transition,” John Grimes, former Ursuline Academy of Dallas board chair and UEF canonical steward, said. “It’s an immense privilege to steward the Ursuline legacy and advance the mission of St. Angela and the Ursuline Sisters.”

Two Ursuline Sisters, Sister Lois Castillon, O.S.U., director of Mission & Heritage at Ursuline Academy of Dallas, and Sister Mary Troy, O.S.U., remain actively involved at the school, sharing their knowledge of St. Angela’s teachings and charism with students and faculty.

“I have complete trust in the leadership of the UEF,” Sister Castillon said. “Their dedication and commitment to the mission and charism of St. Angela give me confidence that the Ursuline legacy will continue to thrive. As St. Angela herself said, ‘Act, move, believe, strive, hope, cry out to Him with all your heart,’ and I know the UEF embodies this spirit in their work.”

For more information about the UEF, visit www.ursulineacademyofdallas.org/mission.

Cutline for featured image: Members of the Ursuline Education Foundation and Ursuline Academy of Dallas leadership pose for a photo during a transfer of leadership ceremony Jan. 29. From left, Tom Merkel, Jennifer Staubach Gates, Vicky Pitts Lattner, Sister Mary Troy, O.S.U., Sister Ann Barret, O.S.U., Sister Peggy Moore O.S.U., Sister Lois Castillon, Dr. Andrea Shurley, Elizabeth Smith, Karen Mortillaro, and John Grimes. (KEVIN GADDIS/Ursuline Academy of Dallas)