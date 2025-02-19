Scroll Top

Ceremony on feast of St. Angela marks transfer of sponsorship

February 19, 2025

Special to The Texas Catholic

Ursuline Academy of Dallas marked a significant milestone this week with a transfer of sponsorship during the school’s feast of St. Angela Mass. The ceremony featured remarks from a provincial councilor of the Ursulines of the Central Province, Sister Peggy Moore, O.S.U., and representatives of the Ursuline Education Foundation, the new governing body for Central Province Ursuline schools. These schools include campuses in Dallas, Dedham, Massachusetts, St. Louis, Missouri, Waterville, Maine, and New Orleans, Louisiana.

“With foresight, prayer, and vision, the Ursuline Sisters began planning years ago to unite the schools in their care as fewer women joined the order,” Dr. Andrea Shurley, president of Ursuline Academy of Dallas, said. “The transfer of sponsorship to lay leadership is both a gift and a responsibility we are honored to uphold.”

The UEF will ensure Central Province schools adhere to Catholic teachings and Ursuline values. The UEF is a collaborative network of positions, each with unique roles and responsibilities, to ensure fidelity to the mission and identity of Ursuline schools.

St. Angela Merici founded the company of Saint Ursula in Italy in 1535, offering women an opportunity to live with their families while living a life dedicated to God and to the service of others. Since 1874 when the Ursuline Sisters opened Ursuline Academy of Dallas, the Sisters have challenged students to grow in faith, knowledge, and service with compassion and joy for centuries. The UEF now carries forward this mission, rooted in St. Angela’s vision.

“I’ve been blessed to be involved in the UEF process for several years and am continually inspired by the Ursuline Sisters and their selflessness and servant leadership throughout the transition,” John Grimes, former Ursuline Academy of Dallas board chair and UEF canonical steward, said. “It’s an immense privilege to steward the Ursuline legacy and advance the mission of St. Angela and the Ursuline Sisters.”

Two Ursuline Sisters, Sister Lois Castillon, O.S.U., director of Mission & Heritage at Ursuline Academy of Dallas, and Sister Mary Troy, O.S.U., remain actively involved at the school, sharing their knowledge of St. Angela’s teachings and charism with students and faculty.

“I have complete trust in the leadership of the UEF,” Sister Castillon said. “Their dedication and commitment to the mission and charism of St. Angela give me confidence that the Ursuline legacy will continue to thrive. As St. Angela herself said, ‘Act, move, believe, strive, hope, cry out to Him with all your heart,’ and I know the UEF embodies this spirit in their work.”

For more information about the UEF, visit www.ursulineacademyofdallas.org/mission.

Cutline for featured image: Members of the Ursuline Education Foundation and Ursuline Academy of Dallas leadership pose for a photo during a transfer of leadership ceremony Jan. 29. From left, Tom Merkel, Jennifer Staubach Gates, Vicky Pitts Lattner, Sister Mary Troy, O.S.U., Sister Ann Barret, O.S.U., Sister Peggy Moore O.S.U., Sister Lois Castillon, Dr. Andrea Shurley, Elizabeth Smith, Karen Mortillaro, and John Grimes. (KEVIN GADDIS/Ursuline Academy of Dallas)

Related Posts

Graduate Spotlight: Eniola Egedigwe, Ursuline Academy of Dallas

Ursuline Academy’s Eniola Egedigwe has plenty of drive, literally and figuratively. The 18-year-old senior was typically out the door on school days at 6 a.m. to make the trek to Walnut Hill Drive from her family’s home in Forney in Kaufman County. “It’s usually an hour’s drive,” Egedigwe said. “Without traffic, maybe 30, 40 minutes.”

17 Jun 2023
Ursuline student’s role in rescue earns medal from U.S. Congress

On an exceptionally windy day in 2021, at least two miles from the shore of Lake Hubbard near Dallas, a 13-year-old Mercedes Porter-Via pulled a stranded man aboard the sailboat “Fun” and saved his life. Now, at 15, Mercedes’ heroism has been officially recognized by the U.S. Congress.  

26 Jan 2024
Student missionaries fuel faith through service in Costa Rica

When missionaries on the Diocesan Youth Mission Trip arrived in Costa Rica on June 5, they began their trip wide-eyed and unsure. Many of the high school students had never left the United States; some had never engaged in hard labor or gone without certain creature comforts. Stepping into an unfamiliar country with simple amenities and a slower pace of life, many of these high schoolers found themselves homesick, uncomfortable, and uncertain at the beginning of their trip.

20 Jun 2024
Ursuline Academy of Dallas graduate smiles as she stands on her school's campus
Senior Spotlight: Meredith Hazzard, Ursuline Academy of Dallas

When Ursuline Academy of Dallas’ graduating class started assigning superlatives, senior Meredith Hazzard was the proud recipient of the “most dependable” title. A quick look at her high school career—from soccer player to Student Council member to stellar student—makes that designation clearly fitting for the bright young graduate.

03 Jul 2024
Embracing a tradition of service, faith, and innovation

Before stepping into the role of president at Ursuline Academy of Dallas, Dr. Andrea Shurley, Ed.D., served the community for a decade as its principal. During that time, she fell in love with the mission of the school, encapsulated in its motto, Serviam, “I will serve.”

28 Aug 2024