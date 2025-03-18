Scroll Top

With addition of ‘The Pursuit,’ rowing team celebrates growth, success

March 18, 2025

By Michael Gresham
The Texas Catholic

A smile never left the face of Sister Lois Castillon, O.S.U., as she spoke to coaches, teammates, alumni, and family on Feb. 20 as part of a celebration for a new boat for Ursuline Academy of Dallas’ rowing team.

“This is so exciting for our school and for the girls on the team,” Sister Castillon said. “I’m very proud of all of them.”

The christening of the Ursuline Academy’s new boat, held ahead of the 2025 racing season, celebrated the team’s recent success and the unwavering support that made the investment possible.

Prior to the christening of the boat, Ursuline Academy Athletic Director Stefanie Hill praised rowing coach Dominique Korie for her leadership and dedication to the school’s rowing program.

“Coach Dom has been the rowing coach since I got here. She’s amazing in the way she runs her program,” Hill said. “She cares and is invested in these girls in all aspects of their lives, not just as rowers.”

The new racing shell, which the team named “The Pursuit,” is a VHP 53 8+ made by Vespoli. As the rowing team’s head coach, Korie said the new boat represents the culmination of years of determination and growth of the program. She expressed her gratitude to Hill for her support of Ursuline’s rowing team.

“A $50,000 boat was not a small ask,” Korie said, “but Stephanie fully supported me and made my impossible dreams never seem too far out of reach.”

Korie also extended gratitude to Jim Kohler, Ursuline’s chief financial officer, and school president Dr. Andrea Shurley for their commitment to the program.

Reflecting on the program’s journey, Korie highlighted its evolution—from its founding by Robert Houston to its transition to a varsity sport in 2002, and the move to White Rock Lake from Bachman Lake in 2018. Ursuline rowers have steadily built a legacy, qualifying sweeping boats for nationals for the past three years.

“I see more Ursuline girls taking rowing to the collegiate level, and I see more girls getting to be a part of something really special,” Korie said. “When I took on the role as head coach three and a half years ago, I had no idea what I got myself into. I knew God had opened the door and had led me exactly where He wanted me to be, but I had no idea that I would have the honor and privilege of leading and helping to continue to build this incredible program.”

Cutline for featured image: Team captains Riley Grant, front left, and Cora Mahaney, front center, join teammates in reacting as Evan McCauley christens “The Pursuit,” the Ursuline Academy rowing team’s new boat, with sparkling apple cider on Feb. 20 at Ursuline Academy of Dallas. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)

