Presentation in the temple shows how God lives among us, pope says

By Justin McLellan

Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — The presentation of Jesus in the temple of Jerusalem shows that God’s closeness to humanity is not confined to a place of worship but is manifested in His living among people, Pope Francis said.

“God is present in the midst of His people, not because He dwells within four walls, but because He lives as a man among humanity,” the pope said before praying the Angelus with visitors in St. Peter’s Square Feb. 2. “This is the novelty of Jesus.”

The day’s Gospel reading from St. Luke recounted how Mary and Joseph brought the infant Jesus to the temple 40 days after His birth, following Jewish tradition. The “heartfelt voices” of Simeon and Anna, who had long awaited the messiah, “resound among the ancient stones of the temple, announcing the fulfillment of Israel’s expectations,” the pope said.

Simeon described Jesus in “three beautiful ways,” the pope said. “Jesus is salvation; Jesus is light; Jesus is a sign of contradiction.”

“Like the sun that rises over the world, this child will redeem it from the darkness of evil, pain, and death,” Pope Francis said. “How much we need light, this light, even today!”

Simeon then prophesied that Jesus will be “a sign that will be contradicted” so that “the thoughts of many hearts may be revealed.”

“Jesus reveals the criterion for judging all of history and each of our lives,” Pope Francis explained. “And what is this criterion? It is love: Those who love, live; those who hate, die.”

The pope urged Christians to reflect on whether they too are longing for God: “Do I wish to see the face of the Lord? Do I await the manifestation of His plan of salvation?”

After praying the Angelus, the pope called for people to say “no” to war.

“It destroys everything; it destroys life and induces us to disregard it,” he said. “Let us not forget that war is always a defeat.”

Pope Francis renewed his Jubilee year appeal for Christian government leaders “to do their utmost in the negotiations to bring all the ongoing conflicts to an end.”

“Let us pray for peace in tormented Ukraine, in Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan, and North Kivu,” he said, referring to the region in Congo where intense fighting flared up in late January, leading to the deaths of hundreds of people.

Cutline for featured image: People gather in St. Peter’s Square to pray the Angelus with Pope Francis at the Vatican Feb. 2, 2025. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)