Pope’s condition shows ‘further slight improvement’

February 26, 2025

By Justin McLellan
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis’ condition showed “further slight improvement” in the previous 24 hours, the Vatican said in its evening medical bulletin Feb. 26.

The “mild renal insufficiency” previously noted in the pope’s condition “has receded,” the bulletin said, and the results of a CT scan performed Feb. 25 showed a “normal evolution” of his pulmonary inflammation.

The results come from the third CT scan the pope has received during his hospitalization; he was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs after the second scan, which was performed Feb. 18.

The 88-year-old pope, who has been in Rome’s Gemelli hospital since Feb. 14, “continues high-flow oxygen therapy” and did not have another “asthmatic respiratory crisis” like the one he experienced Feb. 22, the Vatican said. The pope began receiving oxygen through a nasal cannula after that incident and “continues respiratory physiotherapy.”

Notably, the evening bulletin did not describe the pope’s condition as “critical,” as it had each day since Feb. 22, but said his “prognosis remains guarded.”

The pope was previously given blood transfusions after tests showed signs of anemia — when blood is unable to carry healthy amounts of oxygen.

Blood tests assessing hematochemical parameters, indicators of overall blood composition, and hematocrit levels, which measure the proportion of red blood cells in the blood, “confirmed yesterday’s improvement,” the bulletin said.

“During the morning, the Holy Father received the Eucharist,” it added. “The afternoon was devoted to work activities.”

A Vatican source said the pope had not had any visitors during the day.

The Vatican had said the pope met Feb. 24 in the hospital with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, substitute secretary of state, and signed a series of decrees related to sainthood causes, which were released the following day.

In its scant morning bulletin Feb. 26, the Vatican said the pope “had a peaceful night and is resting.”

At 1 p.m. local time, Cardinal Baldassare Reina, papal vicar for the Diocese of Rome, celebrated Mass in the hospital’s St. John Paul II Chapel with the special intention of praying for Pope Francis.

The 9 p.m. recitation of the rosary in St. Peter’s Square to pray for the pope’s health, which the Vatican said has become a fixed appointment, was scheduled to be led Feb. 26 by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, dean of the College of Cardinals.

Cutline for featured image: A woman holds a rosary as she joins Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, cardinals living in Rome, officials of the Roman Curia, and other faithful in praying for Pope Francis Feb. 25, 2025, in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

