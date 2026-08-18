Pope ‘saddened’ by devastation in Indonesia following earthquake

By Junno Arocho Esteves

OSV News

Pope Leo XIV conveyed his solidarity with the people of Indonesia after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s eastern coast, triggering a tsunami warning and leaving thousands displaced in the aftermath.

In a telegram sent on the pope’s behalf Aug. 17, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, said the pontiff “was deeply saddened” upon learning of the Aug. 15 earthquake.

The message was addressed to Archbishop Paulus Budi Kleden of Ende, which is located on the southern coast of Flores Island and among the most affected areas of the earthquake.

Pope Leo, he wrote, offered “the assurance of his spiritual solidarity and closeness to those suffering the continuing effects of this disaster, particularly for the many displaced and injured.”

“His Holiness encourages the ecclesial and civil authorities as they continue to provide humanitarian assistance and prays for the emergency personnel engaged in recovery efforts,” the cardinal continued.

Cardinal Parolin said the pope commended those who died to “the loving mercy of Almighty God” and invoked “the divine blessings of consolation and strength.”

According to Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency, known by the acronym BNPB, the death toll reached 53 as of the evening of Aug. 16, while an estimated 5,488 have been displaced since the earthquake struck the country’s East Nusa Tenggara province.

There were 995 recorded aftershocks since the initial earthquake, the BNPB reported.

The Associated Press reported that authorities acknowledged that small tsunamis triggered by the earthquake struck several coastal villages.

In a report published Aug. 16 by Mirifica News, the news service of the Indonesian bishops’ conference, Archbishop Kleden was attempting to return to Ende but was unable to due to landslides covering the main roads after the earthquake struck.

“While the Archbishop of Ende is still trying to reach Ende through disrupted road access, people in various areas of the Archdiocese of Ende are also facing a similar situation: blocked roads, damaged buildings and uncertainty due to aftershocks,” the report said.

According to the archdiocese, a number of churches and chapels suffered extensive damage and are currently awaiting on-site verification to assess the damage.

Archbishop Kleden also recommended that Masses held across the archdiocese “in the next few days be held outside the church building or chapel” as a precautionary measure, Mirifica News reported.

“The celebration of the Eucharist remains an important part of the faith life of the people, but for the time being, its implementation is directed to open spaces until the condition of the church building and chapel can be ensured to be safe,” the report stated.

Cutline for featured image: Villagers living near the sea move to higher ground following an aftershock from the earthquake in Ende, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Aug. 17. A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s eastern coast early Aug. 15, local time, killing over 50 people and leaving thousands displaced in the aftermath. (OSV News photo/Edgar Su, Reuters)