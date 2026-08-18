Lambert: Preparing hearts and minds for a new school year

By Jeannette Lambert

Special to The Texas Catholic

The summer heatwave signals that it is time to return to school again. With school supplies on display everywhere and families shopping for all of the supplies on the list, even in the grocery store, to prepare for the first day of school, there is an exciting energy for this new school year. The Catholic Schools Office has been in-servicing new administrators and new teachers, while schools have been preparing classrooms for the return of their students. At Mass this weekend, the petitions included prayers for teachers, students, and parents: that this school year would be blessed with growth.

We return to our school communities, preparing to build up the body of Christ. From the carline to the cafeteria, we come together to support our children. All faculty, staff, parents, clergy, and volunteers work hard to create an environment where students feel safe, loved, and known. Prayer is woven into the fabric of each school day as our faith is at the heart of everything we say and do. We raise the bar of excellence, encouraging students to reach their potential and cheering them on when they experience personal success. Parents are partners on the academic journey throughout the school year and are essential for the success of the work we do together. We are grateful for each and every parent who said yes to Catholic education. Thank you for entrusting our schools with your greatest treasure.

Catholic educators, we focus on the growth of the whole child — physically, emotionally, spiritually, and academically. We know that students will care about what we are teaching when they know the teachers care about them! Our teachers go above and beyond to care for our students. Teachers sacrifice their time before school, during lunch, and after school to ensure students are well-prepared and have what they need for lifelong success. Pausing at the door at the end of recess to make sure tears are wiped, conflicts are resolved, and nerves are calmed is just one of many things teachers do every day.

As we begin this new school year, please join me in praying that all of our students grow in faith, knowledge, and virtue. May the Holy Spirit be present in all of our work together. In the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi, may we be channels of God’s peace, compassion, and love throughout this school year.

Jeannette Lambert is the superintendent of Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Dallas.

Cutline for featured image: Second graders Abel Guerra, left, and Margaret Loretto join their classmates for morning prayer during the first day of school at St. Monica Catholic School on Aug. 12. (BEN TORRES/Special Contributor)