New principal focuses on faith, community, and growth

By Ilzydora Hernández

Special to The Texas Catholic

GARLAND — “I’ve always had the heart of a teacher,” said Nieves Castillo-Frazier, who became principal of Good Shepherd School in Garland on July 1.

The parish welcomed Castillo-Frazier during a July 12 Sunday Mass celebrated by Father Israel Gonzalez, the parish’s pastor.

Born and raised in Corpus Christi, where she attended Holy Family Parish, Castillo-Frazier said her Catholic faith was nurtured through her family.

“Growing up, we always celebrated being Catholic in a big way with my family,” she said. “My faith is part of who I am.”

Castillo-Frazier is beginning a new chapter at Good Shepherd, where she attends Sunday Mass regularly.

She brings 26 years of experience in education, including roles as a teacher and assistant principal, with eight years in Catholic education.

Castillo-Frazier earned bachelor’s degrees in English and political science and a master’s degree in education from Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi. She is pursuing a Doctorate of Education in strategic leadership at the University of St. Thomas in Houston.

As principal, Castillo-Frazier hopes to strengthen the relationship between the school’s predominantly Hispanic student community and the parish.

For the upcoming school year, Castillo-Frazier has identified three priorities.

First, she hopes to promote the Texas Education Freedom Accounts program, a state initiative that provides scholarships to eligible families attending private schools.

“We want families to have the opportunity to receive an education in a Catholic school aligned with our faith,” Castillo-Frazier said.

Her second goal is to support teachers’ professional growth through ongoing classroom support.

“My job as principal is also to help teachers grow professionally,” she said.

Her third priority is to ensure that students learn in a safe and joyful environment.

“They are the reason we are here,” she said.

When asked about challenges facing the school, Castillo-Frazier said increasing enrollment is a top priority. She hopes to encourage families who already attend Mass to consider enrolling their children.

“Our parish is full of parishioners who love the faith. We want those same families to come into our classrooms; we still have room for more students,” she said.

Guided by her faith, Castillo-Frazier begins this new chapter focused on serving the Good Shepherd community.

“My motivation is to help people, educate children, and finally serve as a principal where I can help families whose children have the opportunity to attend a Catholic school, something I never had,” she said.

Castillo-Frazier answers this calling with a wholehearted “yes.”

“This is a perfect school,” she said, “for what I have aligned in my heart.”

Cutline for featured image: Nieves Castillo-Frazier is the new principal of Good Shepherd Catholic School in Garland. (MARÍA OLIVAS/Special Contributor)