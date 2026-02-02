Dyslexia program helps students find confidence, success

By Constanza Morales

Special to The Texas Catholic

Two teachers at Good Shepherd Catholic School in Garland are transforming the lives of children who once struggled to learn to read. Since 2023, Pauline Stoffels and Vonda McFarling, certified academic language and licensed dyslexia therapists, have provided intensive, multisensory intervention to help dyslexic students become successful readers and writers.

“Through structured, research-based instruction and dedicated specialists, we are committed to helping students build confidence, strengthen foundational skills, and experience academic success,” Good Shepherd Principal Coral Martínez said.

At Good Shepherd, 13% of the student body currently receives direct intervention for dyslexia.

Closing gaps

Before August 2023, students at Good Shepherd who were identified as having dyslexia had no option but to seek private therapy outside the school.

Stoffels and McFarling said the cost of private services, combined with after‑school activities that left families with little time, often prevented children from receiving the intervention they needed.

Martínez said the school was determined to change that.

“We believe that every child is capable of learning and excelling,” Martínez said. “Each child learns differently and at a different pace.”

The principal’s background in the special education field allowed her to work closely with teachers to honor each student’s individuality and growth.

“Some children require additional support, while others need greater challenges,” she said. “Our responsibility is to respond to those individual needs with care, experience, and high expectations.”

For years, Stoffels, who has taught at Good Shepherd for 39 of her 44 years in education, offered private after‑school support to families who sought her help.

With funding from a Texas assistance grant program and additional private grants, Good Shepherd launched its dyslexia intervention program in fall 2023.

Stoffels said the program’s primary tool is “Take Flight,” a reading intervention developed by Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

Using the five components of effective reading instruction — phonemic awareness, phonics, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension — the program helps students with dyslexia build essential literacy skills.

“The goal is for reading to become an automatic, accurate, and meaningful process, which ultimately fosters confidence and independent learning,” Stoffels said.

Currently, more than 10 children receive intervention for dyslexia at Good Shepherd and several are set to complete direct therapy in May 2026.

The school is monitoring five students who completed the program previously.

McFarling, who coordinates assessment services with Garland Independent School District — which identifies students with dyslexia or speech impairments — said five additional students are currently undergoing evaluation.

“Our ultimate goal is to reduce skills deficiencies, improve spelling, and develop strong reading habits in all students who have been diagnosed with dyslexia,” she said.

The school projects that the number of students needing dyslexia support will continue to rise and sees the program’s continuation as a priority.

“Father Israel Gonzalez and I fully support this program and are committed to strengthening and expanding services for students with learning differences,” Martínez said. “Looking ahead, we are excited to continue improving our services so that every student feels valued, supported, and motivated to reach their full potential.”

Cutline for featured image: Vonda McFarling, a certified academic language therapist and licensed dyslexia therapist, works with two students on Jan. 15 at Good Shepherd Catholic School in Garland. (María Olivas/Special Contributor)