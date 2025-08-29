Fernando brings experience, vision to dual language campus

By Michael Gresham

The Texas Catholic

For new principal Jennifer Fernando, a love of language and a deep faith in God led her to a place she believes she is meant to be — Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Academy.

Ironically, growing up, Fernando said, she did not enjoy school and was not expecting to pursue a career working at a K-12 school.

“I’ve always been passionate about learning,” Fernando said, “but I didn’t associate that with school.”

God, however, had other plans.

After graduation, Fernando’s desire for learning languages led her to the University of Texas at Arlington, where she received a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and a minor in linguistics. She then earned a master’s from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Fernando said her passion for language eventually drew her back into the classroom, where she enjoyed a 25-year career in public education, including roles in Plano, Richardson, and Dallas ISDs. Most recently, she served as assistant principal at Marcus Leadership Academy, a Dallas ISD elementary school where 92 percent of students were English language learners.

A parishioner at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Farmers Branch, where four of her seven children attend the parish school, Fernando said she never seriously considered working in Catholic education — until she discovered an opportunity at Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Academy.

Fernando described the series of events that led her to Santa Clara of Assisi as “acts of God” and said her faith played a central role in her decision to take on the principal’s role.

“God has always been my motivator,” she said, adding that she is excited to be in a learning environment that allows her to celebrate her faith and share it with others.

“Whenever we’re teaching a new concept, we’re always explaining the ‘why’ behind it — that’s how you get buy-in,” Fernando said. “The biggest ‘why’ is our purpose from God. Students can fully understand the deeper meaning behind education — that it’s not just about being smart or getting a good job, but about using their gifts for the greater good, for their community, and for God.”

Her arrival has been met with enthusiasm by Father Ignacio Olvera, pastoral administrator of Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Parish.

“Mrs. Fernando brings so many talents to Santa Clara, such as strong leadership skills and passion for Catholic education,” Father Olvera said. “Jennifer’s strengths are initiative, her passion for mentoring both students and teachers, and a woman with vision.”

He also praised her student-centered approach.

“Mrs. Fernando’s leadership will shape Catholic education at Santa Clara, because she cares highly about both the person and academics and believes the huge potential that each student has and can achieve,” Father Olvera said. “Jennifer has an approach in which she meets students where they are academically and helps them up to go to the next level. ”

Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Academy is the only Catholic school in the Diocese of Dallas offering a dual language program, a fact that deeply resonated with Fernando’s passion for multilingual and multicultural education.

“I’m super excited about the dual language program,” Fernando said, adding she hopes the program builds a bridge between cultures and helps everyone embrace each other with the love of Christ. “I want students to see from others’ perspectives and grow in understanding. Communication is foundational, as it builds trust, relationships, and, ultimately, community.”

Father Olvera said Fernando’s experience in dual language education is a unique asset for Santa Clara of Assisi, noting that her leadership skills “will help our students and school to thrive in the years to come.”

The priest said Fernando shares his vision for expanding access to Catholic education.

“Catholic education should be accessible to our Catholic families in south Dallas,” he said. “I am quite confident that Mrs. Fernando will help bring Santa Clara to be an outstanding school academically, in advancing our dual language program, and in increasing our student enrollment.”

Fernando agreed, saying that her initial focus will be on expanding enrollment and strengthening the dual language program while also building competitive academic and athletic offerings.

“The more enrollment you have, the more things you can offer,” she said. “I think that God has a big plan here, and I think he’s prepared all of us that are here for it.”

Cutline for featured image: Jennifer Fernando, new principal of Santa Clara of Assisi Catholic Academy, brings a passion for multilingual learning to the Diocese of Dallas’ only dual language school. (MICHAEL GRESHAM/The Texas Catholic)