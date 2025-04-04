Scroll Top

Strengthening faith at home through eucharistic adoration

April 4, 2025

By Violeta Rocha
Special to The Texas Catholic

GARLAND — “Faith must be shared and nurtured within the family unit.”

With those words, Catherine Esteban, coordinator of campus ministries at Good Shepherd Catholic School, explained the idea behind a new initiative that began Feb. 20, inviting parents and children to participate in eucharistic adoration.

Good Shepherd’s family eucharistic adoration is a monthly initiative that provides parents of the Garland school the opportunity to visit the parish, to adore Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, and to share in fellowship through a communal gathering.

“Inviting families to pray together before the Blessed Sacrament encourages them to strengthen their spiritual bonds and unity,” Esteban, who is also a pre-kindergarten teacher at the school, said.

Praying before the Blessed Sacrament alongside their children “allows parents to model their love for the Eucharist and offers a shared experience that reinforces faith at the deepest level: at home, within the family,” Esteban explained.

“We believe that if a family is spiritually strong, nothing and no one can break it,” she said. “We hope to build a spiritually strong faith community by allowing our students and parents to grow together in holiness through a variety of faith experiences.”

The initiative took two years to develop with the first eucharistic adoration being held in January. According to Esteban, families celebrated the initiative, embraced the opportunity, and attended in greater numbers in February, preparing the entire household for the Lenten journey.

“We are one. We are family. We are Church,” Víctor Hernández, 41, a member of the Good Shepherd advisory council, said. “Those of us with children are always rushing, taking them to sports activities and schoolwork, and we often forget about our faith.”

Hernández sees family eucharistic adoration as an opportunity that strengthens the bond of faith between parents and children.

“Thank God, about 12 families came, and afterward, we moved to the cafeteria to share, and it was phenomenal,” Hernández said of the Feb. 20 gathering. “It is important to remember that Jesus is always there, waiting for us, and that Jesus was also a child, so He opens His doors to our children as well.”

For Francisca Torres, attending with her four children, being surrounded by other parents was meaningful. In March, the school is planning a Lenten retreat for parents with the theme of “Live Christ, Share Christ.”

Hernández, who attended joined by his wife, Jazmín, and their nine children, said he felt it was “a beautiful way” to begin strengthening their unity within the school community.

“We are coming together as a school community, as brothers and sisters in faith, united in adoring Jesus and practicing our faith,” Hernández added.

Torres said that although she encourages her children to attend adoration, it makes a real difference when they can do so alongside their classmates and school friends.

“My children told me they felt happy approaching Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament together with their friends,” Torres said of her children, who are students in fifth and seventh grades at Good Shepherd.

Torres added that the experience made it easy to reflect on her own conversion and Lenten preparation through fasting, charity, and prayer.

“This is what I see many families discovering through God’s love. He pours out His rays of mercy upon us, strengthening and inspiring us,” she said.

“Jesus, from the Blessed Sacrament, continues to save us,” Father José Luis Esparza, F.N., parochial vicar at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, said. “If we truly want to grow in God’s love, we need the Eucharist and to spend as much time as possible before Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, the source of infinite peace.”

First-grade teacher Diana Velázquez, who helped coordinate the family eucharistic adoration, said the school looks to continue attracting more parents and children in the coming months.

“We hope families can see that there are many ways to live a life of faith that will benefit their children,” Velázquez said. “Because we are not the ones who form them — the parents are the ones who form them at home, and we are here to support them.”

Cutline for featured image: Karla Barrera and her daughters, Angela Pérez, left, and Luz Pérez, kneel in prayer at the family eucharistic adoration at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Garland on Feb. 20.

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns names Tornaquindici as Chief of Staff

Laura Tornaquindici (“Laura T.”), who has served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for the Diocese of Dallas since June 2019, has been appointed by Bishop Edward J. Burns as the diocese’s first-ever Chief of Staff.

09 Nov 2022
Bishop Burns: Giving thanks to God

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in our nation when people of all faiths pause to express their gratitude and appreciation for God’s abundant gifts. As we give sincere thanks to God our Father for our many blessings, we also extend care and compassion to many of our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, suffering from mental health, lonely, or struggling with life’s burdens. Let us pray for those in need and continue to work together to make a positive difference in their lives.

22 Nov 2022
Helping build foundations of faith

Joshua Salinas understands the impact that good ministry can have on one’s faith life. He’s witnessed it firsthand.

22 Nov 2022
Kiser named new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas

Katy Kiser, an award-winning strategic communications professional with more than 20 years of experience in the field, has been named the new director of communications for the Diocese of Dallas. She comes to the diocese after spending the past seven years as the communications director for CHRISTUS Health System.

08 Dec 2022