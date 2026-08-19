Skip to main content Scroll Top

Library collection connects students with core texts

August 19, 2026

By Amy White
The Texas Catholic

At the beginning of each academic year, the University of Dallas’ dean and director of libraries and research Ron Scrogham sees a familiar sight: Incoming students — often accompanied by their parents — make their way into the Cowan-Blakley Memorial Library entrance, through the William A. Blakley Building, and up to the university’s Core Text Collection: a selection of 2,456 books, representing 76 unique titles across a slew of disciplines, which are ready to be checked out of the library for use in the semester ahead. Within about two weeks of the beginning of each term, most of the books in the collection have already been plucked from the library, stuffed into backpacks, and carried to classrooms.

 
The Core Text Collection provides many UD students each year with free, semester-long access to several of the core curriculum books — those texts that will come to define the first two years of their collegiate education. In recognition of the impact of the collection, the University of Dallas’ Back to School campaign, “Love Ye Core,” is set to expand, through donations, the number of core curriculum books the library offers — putting more copies into the hands of UD students. 

“That’s part of what the mission of the library is: to support student success,” Scrogham shared, “and this is a way to do it: provide books.”

Love Ye Core 

Named in reference to the school’s motto, “Veritatem, Justitiam Diligite” or “Love Ye Truth and Justice,” the Love Ye Core campaign is set to run from early August to Sept. 26. It follows last year’s “Love Ye Prof” initiative, which celebrated the impact of the University of Dallas’ professors. 

“People who participated in the campaign sent personalized messages and gifts to welcome back professors,” recalled Kevin Grillot, associate vice president of advancement and marketing at the school. “The overall response was nearly overwhelming as parents, current students, and alumni, including one from UD’s first class of graduates in 1960, wrote about how professors’ sage mentoring transformed their lives and how UD’s education continues to shape their lives to this day.”

  
The Love Ye Prof campaign raised around $150,000, doubling the prior year’s results and funding three Faculty Excellence Awards in Research supporting summer research. This year, the university again aims to raise $150,000, this time in support of the library’s collection of core texts. 

“This year, people who participate in the Back to School campaign with a gift of $170 or more can include a personalized message in a newly added core text in the library collection, expanding the access to the Great Books for generations to come,” Grillot said, “including the generation whose first semester begins this fall.”    

Those personalized messages from donors will be immortalized on bookplates within the donated texts. 

“We anticipate them to be everything from something cute and funny to maybe some sort of reference to something in the book that was important to the donor,” said Ashton Ellis, senior vice president for admissions, advancement, and athletics at UD, “but it offers (donors) an opportunity to showcase their personality to a lot of people who will read this book.” 

Materials for the mission 

The focus of this year’s Back to School campaign, the texts of the core curriculum, points to a truth about the University of Dallas, Scrogham suggested.

“We,” he said, “are a text-driven university.”

Spanning philosophy, history, and economics; reaching across politics, science, and art; and diving into theology, languages, and literature, the core curriculum is arguably one of the most distinctive features of the university, setting the very foundation of each student’s collegiate formation at the Irving school. 

“We’ve actually been ranked as one of the top schools in the country with the core curriculum by the association of ACTA,” or the American Council of Trustees and Alumni, Ellis shared. “For the last almost 20 years, this group has consistently ranked us as one of the top universities in America because of it.”  

While many educational institutions have largely abandoned the core curriculum, providing instead a “choose your own path type of education,” the University of Dallas prides itself on a curriculum that for more than 70 years has nurtured critical thought, informed discussion, and deeply held values, Grillot said.

“This is one of the wonderful things about the University of Dallas,” he added. “Because the education has been consistent with the core curriculum, the experience ties together people throughout generations.”   

According to Scrogham, the books of the University of Dallas’ core curriculum are in some ways the very embodiment of the mission of the school: The pursuit of wisdom, truth, justice, and virtue — all of this is wrapped into those formative texts that students bring into classrooms, into conversations, and into moments of contemplation. 

Love Ye Core, by celebrating the curriculum through its support of the Core Text Collection, contributes to that mission. 

“The library,” Scrogham said, “provides the material for the realization, for the satisfaction of the mission itself.” 

To learn more about the University of Dallas’ Love Ye Core campaign, visit udallas.edu/bts. 

Cutline for featured image: The University of Dallas’ Back to School campaign, “Love Ye Core,” is set to support the Core Text Collection housed on the Irving campus. Pictured is Ron Scrogham, dean and director of libraries and research at the University of Dallas. (University of Dallas photo)

Related Posts

A legacy of service and compassion

Perhaps the four most impactful words Barbara Landregan has said in her life are “It’s not your fault.” She has said those words many times over the 14 years she was director of the Safe Environment Program for the Dallas Diocese, up until her retirement in December.

03 Feb 2022
Coming together in faith and fellowship at DCYC

When hundreds of young Catholics converge on Frisco later this month, it will mark the much-anticipated return of a weekend of fellowship and faith sidelined since 2020 because of the pandemic.

14 Feb 2022
Bishop Burns issues update to Phase 3 Decree of the diocesan reopening plan

From staff reports On March 1, 2022, Bishop Edward J. Burns announced updates to the Phase 3 Decree outlining the…

01 Mar 2022
Inspired to serve and share witness

Moreno named diocesan Director of Evangelization, Catechesis and Family Life By Michel Gresham The Texas Catholic Following a call to…

25 Apr 2022
Hundreds celebrate consecration of UD to Our Lady of Guadalupe

By Clare Venegas Special to The Texas Catholic A combined crowd of nearly 400 students, faculty, alumni, staff and friends…

15 May 2022
Denison parish marks 150th anniversary

The sun shone brightly that day on the 108-year-old sanctuary, which was filled to capacity with slightly more than 400 congregants, as Bishop Edward J. Burns helped Father Stephen Mocio celebrate St. Patrick Catholic Church’s 150th anniversary in Denison. The parish, located about two miles south of the Red River, is home to around 1,000 families.

05 May 2022
Bishop ordains 17 men as permanent deacons

Calling it a privilege and an honor, Bishop Edward J. Burns ordained 17 men as permanent deacons for the Diocese of Dallas during a Mass celebrated May 21 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church in McKinney.

25 May 2022
Ductrám: A Letter for Father’s Day

As we come to celebrate Father’s Day, I wanted to write to you from a dad to a dad. Thank you for all you do every single day for your family, especially your little ones.

19 Jun 2022
‘Preaching for an encounter with God’

If the word homiletician isn’t in your personal vocabulary, maybe it should be. A homiletician could make a significant impact on your parish.

14 Jul 2022
Retreat focuses on ‘spiritual moment of listening’

The Neuhoff Institute for Ministry & Evangelization at the University of Dallas is hosting a one-day retreat, “Between Ourselves in Light: The Spiritual Moment of Listening” on Aug. 6.

28 Jul 2022
Faith, friendship fuel couple’s 50 years of marriage

The spark of true love can be ignited in countless ways. For Deacon Mike and Cathie Seibold, it started by mistake.

22 Aug 2022
Family, faith inspire new teacher’s desire to give back

Faith, family and community. Lola Rodriguez credits those three aspects of her life with inspiring her to answer the call to become a Catholic school teacher.

25 Aug 2022
Summit offers ministry leaders opportunities for faith, fellowship

Over a three-day period, representatives from 34 parishes, schools and religious organizations throughout the Diocese of Dallas had the opportunity to focus on the future of youth ministry in the Catholic Church thanks to a Summit offered by the Diocese of Dallas Office of Youth, Young Adult and Campus Ministries.

01 Oct 2022
Prince of Peace ministry offers prayers, support for active-duty military members

The annual Care Package Drive for the Honor Our Heroes Committee is well under way for the fifth year in a row. What started as a small idea has slowly flourished into a service project of massive proportions and a permanent ministry at Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Plano.

13 Oct 2022
Offering opportunities to encounter Jesus Christ

Jacob Coffman’s path to the Diocese of Dallas took a few twists and turns, including a trek to the far northwest to work for a certain bishop who he’d reunite with in Dallas. While the journey may have taken some time, Coffman now finds himself right where he needs to be.

03 Nov 2022