Scroll Top
Pope: Love is the most important commandment
November 5, 2024

By Justin McLellan
Catholic News Service

VATICAN CITY — The guiding principle of love extolled by Jesus cuts through confusion around how to uphold God’s commandments to humanity, Pope Francis said.

Reflecting Nov. 3 on the day’s Gospel reading from St. Mark in which Jesus responds to the question, “Which is the first of all the commandments?” the pope said, “Jesus gives us the answer, putting together two commandments that are the primary ones: the love of God and the love of neighbor.”

“This is the heart of our faith,” he said before praying the Angelus with visitors in St. Peter’s Square. “Jesus tells us that the source of everything is love, that we must never separate God from man.”

Like the Jews of Jesus’ time who sought truth through discussion and debate of religious teaching, “we too at times feel lost among so many things,” he said. Yet, attempting to bring into focus the fundamental teachings of God’s commandments to humanity “is essential for us, too, for our life and for the journey of our faith.”

In one’s faith journey, Jesus teaches that “what counts are not exterior practices, such as burnt offerings and sacrifices, but the readiness of heart with which you open yourself to God and to others in love,” Pope Francis said.

People do many things in the name of faith, but to do them “only for ourselves and without love,” he said, “this will not do; we do them with a distracted heart or even with a closed heart, and this will not do. All things must be done with love.”

Pope Francis urged Christians to “fix in our hearts the most important commandment,” namely, “love the Lord your God, and love your neighbor as yourself.”

He also encouraged people to conduct an examination of conscience each day and to reflect on whether love of God and neighbor remains at the center of their lives.

After praying the Angelus, the pope asked visitors gathered in St. Peter’s Square to pray for peace in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Myanmar, and South Sudan.

“May war be banished and issues be addressed through law and negotiations,” he said. “Let weapons be silenced and space be made for dialogue.”

The pope also prayed for people affected by flash flooding in Valencia, Spain, where more than 200 people were killed amid torrential rainfall and mudslides.

Cutline for featured image: Visitors gather in St. Peter’s Square to pray the Angelus with Pope Francis at the Vatican Nov. 3, 2024. (CNS photo/Vatican Media)

Related Posts

Be moved by Spirit, not ‘mechanical repetition,’ pope tells religious

The Holy Spirit, and not the need for recognition, must be the primary motivation in one’s religious life, Pope Francis told consecrated men and women.

03 Feb 2022
Pope calls for day of prayer, fasting for peace in Ukraine

As the threat of war loomed over the world, Pope Francis called on people to pray and fast for peace in Ukraine on Ash Wednesday.

23 Feb 2022
Pope visits Russian Embassy to express concern over war

As Russia continued its assault on Ukraine and Russian troops pressed toward the capital, Kyiv, Pope Francis left the Vatican Feb. 25 to pay a visit to the Russian ambassador to the Holy See.

25 Feb 2022
‘With a heart broken,’ pope prays for peace in Ukraine

Pope Francis said his heart was “broken” by the war in Ukraine, and he pleaded again, “Silence the weapons!”

28 Feb 2022
Longevity of elderly a reminder to take things slow, pope says

Coexistence between older and younger generations can bring about a better appreciation for life that is often lost in today’s fast-paced society, Pope Francis said.

02 Mar 2022
Pope says ‘rivers of blood’ flowing in Ukraine; Vatican ready to help

Pope Francis said the Vatican “is ready to do everything to put itself at the service of peace” in Ukraine.

07 Mar 2022
Church needs women saints, pope tells conference

The Catholic Church needs women, especially women saints, who have shown throughout history an unwavering dedication to God and to caring for their brothers and sisters, Pope Francis said.

11 Mar 2022
Lent is a time to wake up, pray more, care for others, pope says

Lent is a good time to ask God’s help in throwing off any spiritual “drowsiness” that dulls a person’s prayer life and attentiveness to the needs of others, Pope Francis said.

14 Mar 2022
Pope to consecrate Russia and Ukraine to Immaculate Heart of Mary

Pope Francis will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a penitential prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica March 25, the Vatican said.

15 Mar 2022
Text of prayer of consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary for Ukraine, Russia

Here is the Vatican text of the Act of Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, sent by the Vatican to bishops throughout the world. Pope Francis has invited bishops and the rest of the world to join him when he recites the prayer March 25 in St. Peter’s Basilica.

23 Mar 2022
Mercy, love dispel hypocritical religiosity, pope says in Malta

Christians who truly imitate Jesus are more inclined to forgive and be merciful than those who, under the pretense of holiness, point fingers and condemn others, Pope Francis said.

07 Apr 2022
Victory is not raising a flag on pile of rubble, pope says on Palm Sunday

Jesus obeyed the most challenging of commandments: to love one’s enemies; and he invites humanity to do the same by breaking a vicious cycle of evil, sorrow and hatred with love and forgiveness, Pope Francis said on Palm Sunday.

11 Apr 2022
Pope says ‘forces of evil’ are at work in war on Ukraine

In Russia’s war on Ukraine, “the forces of evil” are clearly at work, leading to “abominable” attacks on innocent people and widescale destruction of their homes, Pope Francis said.

13 Apr 2022
Pope blesses Easter basket symbolic of Knights’ care packages for refugees

Pope Francis blessed a special Easter basket during a private audience with Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly and his family at the Vatican April 11.

14 Apr 2022
Christ’s resurrection brings hope to the world, Pope Francis says

The joy of Christ’s resurrection is needed now more than ever in a time when war in Ukraine and other parts of the world makes the hope for peace seem like an illusion, Pope Francis said before giving his Easter blessing.

17 Apr 2022