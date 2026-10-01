Pope Leo XIV’s October prayer intention is ‘for mental health ministry’

By Francesca Merlo

Vatican News, OSV News

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV has dedicated his October prayer intention to mental health ministry, calling on the Church to listen without judging and accompany those who suffer without excluding them.

In a video produced by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, the pope prayed that the Church may be an “open house” where people facing challenges to their mental health find welcome, dignity, and hope.

Holding an image of St. Dymphna, patroness of people suffering from mental disorders and of mental health professionals, Pope Leo addressed the Lord, saying that it is he who knows the innermost depths of our hearts and “the silent wounds that sometimes no one sees.”

“Today, we bring before you our brothers and sisters who struggle with challenges to their mental health, who suffer in solitude with anxiety, depression, or any other mental illness,” he prayed.

Pope Leo asked forgiveness for the times when Christians have looked the other way, contributing to stigma and discrimination against people with mental illnesses.

He prays that the Church may become “a safe space where everyone has a place — a community that accompanies and never excludes, that listens without judging and draws near without fear.”

The pope also remembered those who provide care, including professionals, family members, and volunteers, asking God to give them strength and compassion.

“Send your Spirit upon us, that we may learn to welcome and integrate care for mental health into the life and ministry of our communities and of the whole Church,” he said, “and thus become a living sign of your mercy, which never abandons and always restores.”

More than a billion people worldwide live with a mental disorder, while public spending on mental health accounts for barely 2% of health budgets, according to data from the World Health Organization, presented in September 2025.

Jesuit Father Cristóbal Fones, international director of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, noted that many people experiencing mental illness have felt unable to speak about it, or have encountered judgement and misunderstanding.

“That is why, as a Church, we come together to open our hearts to this reality and to pray together, throughout this entire month, for all of them and also for those who accompany them,” he said.

Cutline for featured image: Pope Leo XIV is pictured praying his October 2026 prayer intention dedicated to mental health. Holding an image of St. Dymphna, patroness of people suffering from mental disorders and of mental health professionals, Pope Leo addressed the Lord, saying that it is he who knows the innermost depths of our hearts and “the silent wounds that sometimes no one sees.” (OSV News screenshot /Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network)