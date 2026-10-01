Skip to main content Scroll Top

Assisi to mark 800 years since St. Francis’ death during yearlong jubilee celebration

October 1, 2026

By Junno Arocho Esteves
OSV News

Thousands of pilgrims, as well as civil and religious leaders, are expected over the weekend to commemorate the feast of St. Francis, marking the 800th anniversary of his death with a call for world peace.

The Oct. 3-4 celebration will serve as the centerpiece of the Jubilee Year proclaimed by Pope Leo XIV, which began Jan. 10 and continues until Jan. 10, 2027.

According to the decree proclaiming the yearlong celebration, the Jubilee Year is the “culmination and fulfillment of all previous” 800th anniversaries marking key milestones in St. Francis’ life, including the creation of the first Nativity scene, as well as his composition of the “Canticle of the Creatures” and his receiving of the stigmata.

The Diocese of Assisi-Nocera Umbra-Gualdo Tadino announced the celebrations will begin Oct. 3 with a procession and a solemn commemoration of the “Transitus” (“passage”), the traditional Franciscan prayer service marking St. Francis’ transition into eternal life.

The prayer service will be held at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, which houses the chapel where St. Francis died. A walking pilgrimage will take place through the town of Assisi and end at the Basilica of St. Francis, where at 11:59 p.m. the bells will ring to herald the feast day.

In a statement published Sept. 29, Franciscan Friar Giulio Cesareo, the spokesman for the Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi, invited churches around the world to ring their bells at the same time to commemorate the saint’s death.

“We invite parish priests and rectors of churches and shrines throughout the world to join in this simple yet meaningful gesture, to usher us together into the feast of the Saint of Assisi, the universal brother,” Friar Cesareo said.

After the bells toll at midnight, Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, the papal legate for the basilicas of St. Francis and St. Mary of the Angels in Assisi, will celebrate Mass. The diocese said that after the Mass, pilgrims will be able to visit and pray before the tomb of St. Francis throughout the night.

The celebrations will culminate Oct. 4 with a solemn Mass in the upper church of the Basilica of St. Francis. Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Mayor Valter Stoppini of Assisi, and other civil leaders, ambassadors, and dignitaries will be present. Mattarella will also participate in the lighting of the votive candle at the saint’s tomb and deliver an address to the nation from the balcony of the Sacred Convent of St. Francis of Assisi.

At a Sept. 17 press conference in Rome, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the Italian bishops’ conference, said the weekend celebration was “a precious opportunity to return to what is essential: the fraternity that St. Francis lived and held out to everyone, without borders or exclusions.”

“In a time marked by conflicts that seem to offer no way out, his example reminds us that peace is no utopia but a concrete path built day by day, starting with the poorest and most vulnerable,” Cardinal Zuppi said.

The lighting of the votive candle, he added, will symbolize the commitment “to keep the light of peace burning, built each day with patience, dialogue, and justice.”

“We entrust to St. Francis Italy, Europe, and a world that remains too afraid to lay down its weapons: May his intercession inspire a change of heart and the courage to make bold choices,” the cardinal said.

For Archbishop Felice Accrocca of Assisi-Nocera Umbra-Gualdo Tadino, the feast will bring the life and example of “the defenseless herald of peace” to a world beleaguered by war and violence.

St. Francis, he said, “still has so much to say to a world where instead the winds of war are blowing, when many seem eager to flex their muscles, almost as if to convey the concept that issues should not be resolved by the force of law, but by the law of force.”

Cutline for featured image: The Basilica of St. Francis in Assisi, Italy, is seen in an undated photo. (OSV News photo/courtesy Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi)

Related Posts

Cuba to release 553 prisoners for Jubilee at pope’s request

Taking up the spirit of the recently inaugurated Holy Year 2025, the Cuban government has announced the release of 553 people currently serving prison sentences.

16 Jan 2025
Hope chosen as theme to celebrate grandparents and elderly during Jubilee

“Blessed are those who have not lost hope” is the theme for the fifth World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly, which will be observed in the Catholic Church July 27.

04 Feb 2025
Artist blends tradition, technology in liturgical art

Schraufnagel has employed his expertise in metalworking to produce several prominent pieces of liturgical art in the Diocese of Dallas.

12 Feb 2025
Pope: Vocation of military and police is to defend life, peace, justice

Thanking members of the military and the police for their service, Pope Francis asked them to be on guard against seeing other people as enemies and instead dedicate their lives to defending life, peace, and justice.

10 Feb 2025
Jubilee of Deacons participants discuss synodality, women deacons

An international group of permanent deacons and their wives met in Rome to reflect together on how their service can contribute to building a more synodal Church, one where the gifts and responsibilities of all its members are recognized.

21 Feb 2025
Christian joy is trusting in God in every situation, pope writes

Christian joy is for everyone, not just for a privileged few, Pope Francis wrote.

01 Apr 2025
In historic Assisi, pilgrims seek modern witness of holiness

For centuries, pilgrims came to Assisi to walk in the footsteps of a saint who preached to birds, embraced poverty, and wandered the hills barefoot. But today, many arrive in search of a different model of holiness: that of a teenager in Nike sneakers who built websites and coded for Christ.

09 Apr 2025
Interpreted Masses help diocese answer the call to serve all

The Diocese of Dallas has been working for years to make Mass and faith formation classes more accessible to deaf members of the local faith community.

02 May 2025
Pope Leo visits Italian Carabinieri station, Poor Clares during summer break

As part of his summer break, Pope Leo XIV visited members of the Italian Carabinieri in Castel Gandolfo and the Poor Clares in nearby Albano Laziale.

15 Jul 2025
Ahead of canonization, new statue of Blessed Carlo Acutis unveiled in Assisi

A new statue depicting Blessed Carlo Acutis is a message that conveys to the world that the Catholic Church is not an old institution but a young and vibrant Church with a relevant message for today’s culture, the statue’s sculptor said.

25 Aug 2025
St. Francis’ ‘Canticle of the Creatures’ at 800 endures as vision of redeemed creation

Eight centuries ago, St. Francis of Assisi composed a poem that remains familiar today, inspiring hymns, art, and the titles of two of the late Pope Francis’ teaching documents on integral ecology.

10 Sep 2025
New saints highlight power of faith amid spiritual, personal challenges

When Pope Leo XIV raises three women and four men to the altar Oct. 19, he will canonize a diverse group of religious and lay men and women, all bound by the virtue of holding on to their faith amid personal, spiritual, and external challenges.

14 Oct 2025
Catholics must build a more humble Church, seeking truth together, pope says

The supreme rule in the Catholic Church is love, which compels all of the faithful to serve, not to judge, exclude, or dominate others, Pope Leo XIV said.

27 Oct 2025
Ahead of World Day of the Poor, first laundry for the poor under Pope Leo opened in Parma

During the pontificate of Pope Francis, the papal laundries for the poor were traditionally named after the pope. Pope Leo XIV asked that during his pontificate, they be named after St. Francis of Assisi.

07 Nov 2025
Vatican says close to 3 million people saw Pope Leo at the Vatican in 2025

Close to 3 million pilgrims and visitors attended audiences, liturgies, or meetings at the Vatican with Pope Leo XIV from the time of his election in May through December, according to the Prefecture of the Papal Household.

30 Dec 2025